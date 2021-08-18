Dable, the Leading Content Discovery Platform, Launches Personalized Content Recommendation Solution in Thailand

BANGKOK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dable, the leading content discovery platform, has launched its personalized content recommendation solution in Thailand by forging partnerships with premium Thai publishers.

Dable, based in South Korea, announced a partnership with Dek-d, the No.1 online community for teens, and Siamdara, an entertainment media affiliate with Siam Sport Syndicate Group. Through this partnership, Dable News, a personalized content recommendation solution, will be integrated on partnered websites offering a sophisticated and seamless personalized experience to users, boosting organic pageviews and generating revenue to publishers.



"We're thrilled to provide our solution to premium Thai publishers Dek-d and Siamdara that many people engage in Thailand". said Chaehyun Lee, CEO of Dable. "Dable's personalization technology has no boundaries. We are committed to helping more people find the information they want effortlessly through technology. We will carry on to expand our coverage in Thailand by partnering with publishers, while providing extensive insights to foster their competitiveness".

Dable is a media tech company with world-class big data processing and personalization technology. It analyzes the behavioral patterns and content consumed by the publisher's online visitors and recommends personalized content to users through widgets labeled 'Content you may like' embedded on the web page. Users can easily find content they want attaining higher satisfaction and more drivers to consume more content.

Dable provides various recommendation algorithms to publishers such as 'Popular Articles', which recommends the most viewed contents, 'Personalized Articles', which recommends personalized contents, and 'Related Articles', which shows content related to the article read by the visitor. Publishers can enhance their recommendation results by applying algorithms that fit the characteristics of their visitors. Additionally, Dable provides affiliated publishers with a free dashboard to check the performance of Dable News and gain insights to help improve their competitiveness.

Dable also contributes to generating publishers' revenue through 'Dable Native Ad' which displays ads in a design that blends in with the website's organic content. It delivers high advertising performance by grabbing the user's attention without interfering with one's content flow. 'Dable Native Ad' can show effective advertisements by analyzing the interests of users, such as showing cosmetic ads to users who read beauty articles.

Panuwat at Dek-d said, "The excellence of Dable's solution has been proven through multiple victories in tech competitions against global companies. Through this partnership, we expect to improve the satisfaction of Dek-d visitors by helping them find interesting content easily as well as equip a revenue base for providing high-quality content to users".

"We look forward to providing personalized content that engages our readers and caters to their needs through Dable's solution." said Pattarawadee at Siamdara. "We also hope to expand Siamdara's influence in the media market through various insights and data provided by Dable".

Currently Dable has partnered with over 3,000 publishers in global markets including Thailand, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Malaysia.

