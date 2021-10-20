Dable Now the most Dominant Content Discovery Platform in Taiwan

TAIPEI, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dable, the global content discovery platform, announced that it has surpassed 1.1 billion monthly pageviews in Taiwan, becoming the No.1 content discovery platform in the market.



Dable is the largest content discovery platform in the Taiwan market as well as in markets such as South Korea, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

Dable entered the Taiwan market in 2017 and has successfully gained nearly 250 media partners, including Liberty Times, SETN and ETtoday. The revenue of Dable Taiwan has grown significantly over the past year, recording an average monthly sales growth rate of 8%. The revenue for Q3 of 2021 increased 2.4 times from the same period last year. Dable is the largest content discovery platform in the Taiwan market as well as in South Korea, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

Dable's content recommendation solution offers users a personalized experience, which helps publishers to raise pageviews and generate revenue. It allows users to easily find the desired information, providing a satisfying web experience and increasing their dwell time on content. Further, Dable helps improve the media's competitive advantage through various insights such as popular content by gender and age, perused content, and traffic sources. Statistics show that the traffic of websites using Dable's solutions mounted nearly 50% on average.

Dable displays native advertisements whose design blends in with the organic content, which are placed in a recommendation area. It places ads by analyzing the interests of users, such as showing apparel ads to users who read fashion articles. Advertisers can also target the time, place, gender, device, and interests. Dable's ads obtain high performance through exposing ads that match the visitors' interests without interrupting their browsing time.

"I'm proud that Dable has become the No.1 content discovery platform with the most publisher partners in Taiwan. Despite intense competition, Dable was able to achieve such a growth due to its world-class technology, close cooperation with local syndicates, and employees' dedication to solve client needs," said Jin Han Lim, CEO of Dable Taiwan. "Dable aspires to expand its network through partnerships with leading publications, while provide users with the best online experience."

About Dable

Dable is a global content discovery and native advertising platform. Dable analyzes the interests of website visitors by using world-class big data processing and personalization technology and recommends content that visitors may find interesting. Headquartered in Seoul, Dable is partnered with over 3,000 publishers in countries and regions including Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Thailand.

Related Links :

http://dable.io