Dable partners with IAS to Strengthen Brand Safety Capabilities for Marketers

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dable, a leading global native ad platform, today announced it has partnered with Integral Ad Science (IAS) (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, to deliver additional brand safety capabilities for advertisers.



Dable, a leading global native ad platform, has partnered with Integral Ad Science, a global leader in digital media quality, to deliver additional brand safety capabilities for advertisers.

Dable Native Ad, which displays ads based on the user's interest and behavior, has integrated IAS brand safety solutions, which offer advertisers the ability to avoid content that most brands would consider inappropriate. Now brands running Dable Native Ad can avoid risky content based on their preferences across categories such as Adult, Alcohol, Illegal downloads, Illegal drugs, Hate speech, Offensive language, and Violence. IAS brand safety controls are available on a pre-bid basis, so marketers only bid on brand-safe impressions and reach their clients in trusted environments. Working with IAS, Dable also provides insight on bids that are removed due to brand safety risk.

"Brand safety is crucial when a company wants to communicate and continue to engage with clients. Dable is committed to providing the best advertising experience for brands with the greatest level of brand safety", said Chaehyun Lee, CEO of Dable. "IAS is the leading company solving brand safety with excellent technologies. With this partnership, I believe our global advertisers can deliver their message confidently in a trusted environment and achieve their marketing goals."

IAS provides brand safety controls based on real-time content review using machine learning technologies. Beyond just analyzing keywords or URLs, IAS examines multiple elements of web pages that display Dable Native Ad to identify the content's context in depth. Advertisers can control whether to include or exclude categories in their campaigns, helping them to reach clients alongside content that is safe and meets their brand standards. Advertisers can now benefit from IAS's brand safety solution at no additional cost and avoid spending their budgets on objectionable content.

"We're very pleased to work with Dable and provide our brand safety offerings for even more marketers," said Laura Quigley, SVP APAC at IAS. "We are committed to helping our customers make every ad impression count, by providing insights and technology that protects their advertising investments from unsafe environments and drives results. We will continue to help protect advertisers' brand equity through new partnerships with industry leaders like Dable."

About Dable

Dable is the No.1 content discovery platform. Dable analyzes the interests of website visitors by utilizing world-class big data processing and personalization technologies and provides personalized content recommendation solutions, which recommends high-quality content the visitors may find interesting. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Seoul, Dable has partnered with over 3,000 premium media in Asia including Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Malaysia. For more detailed information on Dable, visit http://dable.io/en/ .

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. For more information, visit integralads.com.

Eunjin Kang, PR manager / press@dable.io

Related Links :

http://dable.io