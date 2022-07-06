Dachser announces new Managing Director for its Hong Kong Business Area

Marcel Schmidt has been named Managing Director Air & Sea Logistics Hong Kong

6 July 2022 - German-based logistics service provider Dachser is pleased to announce a new appointment. On July 1, 2022, Marcel Schmidt

started his new role as Managing Director of Dachser Hong Kong. He reports to Kevin Chen, Managing Director Air & Sea Logistics Greater China.

Marcel Schmidt, Managing Director Air & Sea Logistics Hong Kong

Schmidt started his career at Dachser with a work-study program in Germany in 1997. After years working in the local and national branches in Germany, he joined the company’s Head Office in Kempten in 2008. He then made an international move to Hong Kong in 2015, working at the company’s Regional Head Office Asia Pacific. During his long tenure at Dachser, he has held various positions in Business Process and Organization, Operations Management, Air Freight and Controlling in the Air & Sea Logistics Business Field. His previous position was Department Head Controlling, Asia Pacific.

With his wealth of experience, Schmidt now leads the Hong Kong Business Area with a strong team of 110 employees. The German industry expert is responsible for ensuring reliable service with high quality, working hand in hand with the regional and global product organization to further develop the services. He aims to take the company’s performance to the next level.

About Dachser:

Headquartered in Germany, Dachser is one of the world's leading logistics providers. Using its own in-house developed IT-systems, the company incorporates transport, warehousing, and value-added services to provide comprehensive supply chain solutions. Thanks to some 31,800 employees at 376 locations all over the globe, Dachser generated consolidated net revenue of approximately EUR 7.1 billion in 2021. The same year, the logistics provider handled a total of 83.6 million shipments weighing 42.8 million metric tons. The logistics service provider is represented by its own country organizations in 42 countries.



In Asia, Dachser has branch offices in 43 locations across 12 Business Areas. Its Asia Pacific Regional Head Office is located in Hong Kong. For more information about Dachser, please visit dachser.hk



