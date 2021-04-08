Dada group installs digital growth engines for electronics stores and expands on-demand retail to all categories

SHANGHAI, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA) ("Dada"), China's leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, is pleased to announce that JD Daojia ("JDDJ"), the on-demand retail platform of Dada, has expanded its partnership with authorized phone resellers and accelerated their digitalization process to deliver products within one hour. As of March 2021, 670 authorized phone reseller stores have launched their services on JDDJ, covering hundreds of cities and counties in China, and had the access to JD's online channels through the Omni-channel Fulfillment Program.



A Dada Now rider collected the mobile phone at the authorized reseller store

In October 2020, dozens of authorized resellers across China have established their partnership with JDDJ with a focus on omni-channel operation and digitalization. As offline brick-and-mortar stores, authorized stores take advantage of supply chain and brand resources, while JDDJ empowers the offline stores in online traffic, efficiency improvement and user operations. The partnership also creates the micro e-commerce consumption scenarios featuring one-hour delivery service in electronic products, and speeds up the online and offline retail integration. Both sides aim to offer stellar products with affordable prices and tailored services.

Once users place orders on JDDJ's platform, a nearby authorized stores prepare the products and Dada Now, the local on-demand delivery platform of Dada Group, deliver the digital products to the users within one-hour.

In 2020, JDDJ and JD began their strategic partnership and created Omni-channel Fulfillment Program, which enables users place an order on JD.com to receive the product from nearby off-line stores on JDDJ's platform and enjoy Dada Now's home delivery service. Through this program, authorized reseller stores have the access to JD's nearly 470 million users and promote the systematic upgrading of online channels.

According to JDDJ's 2020 White Paper on On-demand Consumption of Mobile Phones, more than 6,000 electronics stores have launched on JDDJ's platform. Mobile phones have become the category with the most potential in the field of on-demand retail, besides fresh food and groceries.

"The era of micro e-commerce has arrived. One-hour delivery is no longer a need, but the consumer habits," said Jianzhen Peng, Secretary General of China Chain Store & Franchise Association, China's national representative for the retail and franchise industry. "JDDJ works closely with offline stores to promote digitalization, and has successively launched digital empowerment solutions including online traffic, products, users, marketing, and order fulfillment. This is a model of digitalization for electronics stores."

"The micro e-commerce and on-demand retail for one-hour shopping, bring the great opportunity and a prevailing trend to build the omni-channel retail ecosystem in the mobile phone sector," said Guangsen Mou, General Manager of Fashion and Digital Electronics Business Department at JDDJ. "The digitalization process would create a new growth engine for offline electronics stores. More consumers, especially young ones, demand a faster delivery service for mobile phones. The market education is emerging"

This year's JDDJ 415 Anniversary Shopping Festival is launched from April 8 to 18. During the period, JDDJ partners with leading supermarket chains in China, including Walmart, Yonghui Supermarket, CR Vanguard, BBG Supermarket, Aeon, Jiajiayue, Lotus and famous brands, such as Yili, Mengniu, P&G, Unilever, Yihai Kerry, Mars Wrigley, PepsiCo, Nestle, as well as over 100,000 merchant stores on the platform to create a "One-hour Shopping Carnival". This provides consumers in nearly 1,400 counties and cities in China with "one-hour delivery" services for all categories of products, such as supermarket groceries, fresh meat and eggs, daily necessities, mobile phones and electronics, beauty and clothing.

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

