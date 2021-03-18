Dada Group Participates in Formulating CCFA's Key Performance Indicators of Omni-channel Retailing Chain Enterprises

SHANGHAI, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA) ("Dada" or the "Company"), China's leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, is pleased to announce that the Company as a representative enterprise of the retail industry, was involved in the formulation and drafting of China Chain Store & Franchise Association's (CCFA) key standards for omni-channel retailing chain enterprises. On March 1, CCFA officially released and implemented the "Key Performance Indicators of Omni-channel Retailing Chain Enterprises" (Indicators).

As a cooperative partner drafting the Indicators, Dada Group has strengthened the partnerships with retailers and brand owners, based on its continuously enhanced empowering capabilities. To date, JDDJ (JD Daojia), the on-demand retail platform of Dada Group, has established partnerships with 71 of the top 100 supermarket chains in China, with over 100,000 offline stores offering all categories of products on the platform. According to iResearch, JDDJ continued to be China's largest local on-demand retail platform in 2020, with market share increasing to 25% from 21% in 2019.

Dada Haibo system provides an omni-channel fulfillment solution that integrates warehousing, picking and delivery in a systematic, digitalized and standardized fashion, which has significantly improved operating efficiencies and reduced cost for retailers. On average, Dada Haibo system increased the number of products promoted online by 6x and promoted SKUs as a percentage of total online SKUs offered in store are twice that of peers. Labor efficiencies for product management and promotion management increased by 10x and 12x respectively, and accuracy rate of account reconciliation was boosted to 99.99%.

The system has been adopted by over 2,200 large- and medium-sized supermarket chain stores in China, including Zhongbai Supermarket, Huaguan, AEON, and Lotus. In the era of omni-channel retailing, technology and digital empowerment capabilities have become the standards for the strength and influence of Internet companies in China. Haibo omni-channel online retail operating system has become a core instrument for Dada Group's digital empowerment services, and its industry experience also contributes to the drafting and implementation of the Indicators.

With more than 1000 enterprise members, CCFA is China's national representative for the retail and franchise industry. Its functions include participating in policymaking discussions, safeguarding the interests of the industry, providing professional trainings and information for members, and establishing platforms for exchange and cooperation.

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

