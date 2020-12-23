Dada Group's Dada Now and Sam's Club Celebrate Three Years of Successful Partnership

SHANGHAI, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA) ("Dada"), China's leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, today announced that Dada Now, its on-demand delivery platform, celebrated three years of partnership with Sam's Club. Sam's Club is a division of Walmart and a leading membership warehouse club offering superior products, serving millions of members in China, with local on-demand delivery service for omni-channel orders.



A Dada Now rider delivers Sam’s Club’s order from depot

Dada Now began its partnership with Sam's Club in December 2017, and has since offered members efficient delivery services and a high quality, convenient shopping experience. As of December 2020, Dada Now has served nearly 100 Sam's Club depots in 22 cities and has fully undertaken the delivery service for omni-channel orders from the Sam's Club Application, WeChat Mini Program, and JDDJ, the local on-demand retail platform of Dada Group. The average daily delivery orders of a single Sam's Club's depot have increased more than ten times since the beginning of the partnership.

In July 2020, Dada Now officially launched its Dedicated Delivery service (Quanxinda) for chain retailers, including Sam's Club. This Dedicated Delivery service has improved the stability of omni-channel order fulfillment and offers tailored solutions to retailers. Additionally, as Dada Now and Sam's Club deepen their partnership as order volume increases, Dada Now has launched the "stationed + crowdsourcing" mixed delivery model to guarantee order fulfillment and improve delivery capacity stability. Dada Now will match stationed riders for Sam's Club depots to provide exclusive delivery services. Through its widely distributed crowdsourcing rider network, Dada undertakes omni-channel orders during peak windows including promotions and marketing campaigns to fulfil the orders from club depots. This delivery model ensures that omni-channel orders can be fulfilled efficiently at all times. As of December 2020, Dada Now has provided more than 75% of Sam's Club depots with the mixed service.

Additionally, Sam's Club has launched the "depot before club" model in cities including Kunshan in Jiangsu Province and Ningbo in Zhejiang Province. Through this model, depots open before physical clubs, giving members exclusive access to Sam's Club's differentiated products ahead of club openings. In May 2020, Sam's Club opened the depots in Kunshan under the "depot before club" model, achieving a fulfillment rate of more than 98.5% on the opening day.

Ting Wang, Director of the Sam's Club E-commerce Department, said, "Sam's Club members are families that value their quality of life and require the highest quality products and services. Through our partnership with Dada Now, we offer quick delivery services for over 1000 premium products, so as to ensure consistent item quality no matter members made a purchase online or offline."

Dada Now has also created a customized uniform for riders, which has the Sam's Club and Dada Now logos. This uniform professionalizes delivery services and further strengthens recognition of the two brands. In order to guarantee the safekeeping of delivery orders, Dada Now riders attach a 60L, insulated delivery box to their electric motorcycles for Sam's Club orders, which are usually larger. Dada Now also conducts training and assessment programs for riders serving Sam's Club, and riders are required to pass several rounds of training.

