Dada Group's JDDJ Celebrates Sixth Anniversary with Key Retail and Brand Partners Awards Ceremony Held Online

SHANGHAI, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA) ("Dada"), China's leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, today announces that JDDJ ("JD Daojia"), the on-demand retail platform of Dada, holds its second "Retail and Brand Partners Awards Ceremony" online and jointly recommends the "2020 Retail Digitalization Innovation Cases" together with China Chain Store Association (CCFA), to celebrate JDDJ's 6th anniversary.

JDDJ's second "Retail and Brand Partners Awards Ceremony" recognized 45 leading retail and brand partners for their tremendous contributions to improve service and win the recognition of customers on the platform. The three major awards include "Best Strategic Partner for Categories of the Year", "Most Growing Partner of the Year" and "Best Marketing Partner of the Year".

Among them, JDDJ named Walmart, Yonghui Supermarket, CR Vanguard, Pagoda, Neptune Drugstore and other 11 merchants as "Best Strategic Partner for Categories of the Year", which recognized for their long-term collaborative partnerships and achievements in omni-channel expansion, technology innovation and brand marketing, jointly promoting the development of digital transformation of the retail industry in China.

Beijing Hualian Supermarket, Zhongbai Supermarket, 30 Fresh, Jianshengyuan Drugstore, Lenovo Laiku, Watson's and other 12 merchants were awarded "Most Growing Partner of the Year" by JDDJ. The platform partners with retailers in all categories, including supermarkets, pharmaceuticals, beauty and electronics stores.

Meanwhile, JDDJ also recognized Mengniu, Yili, Yihai Kerry, Mars Wrigley, Nestle and other 6 brand owners as "Best Marketing Partner of the Year". In the past year, JDDJ and these brand partners worked together to create many omni-channel marketing campaigns, bringing consumers closer, digital marketing more accurate and efficient, and jointly building a new ecology of omni-channel marketing on the platform.

"In the era of micro-e commerce, the booming on-demand retail has become the biggest opportunity and digital transformation is the focus of the retail industry in China. In the past year, digitalization, omni-channel and all-category strategies have become the key words, and JDDJ has created many excellent practice cases together with retail partners," said Philip Kuai, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Dada Group. "We would like to express our most sincere gratitude to all our 'new friends' and 'old partners'. Thank you for your support, help and trust as always. JDDJ will never compete with retailers and brands, but continues to empower them to create a win-win situation together with everyone."

"Digital transformation has become a major trend in China's retail industry, during which a number of pioneering retail enterprises and leading digital empowerment platforms like JDDJ spring up," said Jianzhen Peng, Secretary General of CCFA. "Together with JDDJ, we have systematically recommended the representative, applicable and worthy cases of retail digital transformation on the platform in 2020. We hope these cases can serve as a business development reference for more retail partners."

This year's JDDJ 415 Anniversary Shopping Festival will be launched from April 8 to 18. During the period, JDDJ partners with leading supermarket chains in China, including Walmart, Yonghui Supermarket, CR Vanguard, BBG Supermarket, Aeon, Jiajiayue, Lotus and famous brands, such as Yili, Mengniu, P&G, Unilever, Yihai Kerry, Mars Wrigley, PepsiCo, Nestle, as well as over 100,000 merchant stores on the platform to create an "One-hour Shopping Carnival". This provides consumers in nearly 1,400 counties and cities in China with "one-hour delivery" services for all categories of products, such as supermarket groceries, fresh meat and eggs, daily necessities, mobile phones and electronics, beauty and clothing.

In order to ensure the safe and timely delivery of consumers' orders during the festival, Dada Now, the local on-demand delivery platform of Dada Group, has played a key role as the intra-city logistics infrastructure. Before the promotional season, Dada Now has analyzed and anticipated the delivery demand in advance, optimized the efficiency of delivery capacity and improved the stability of its smart logistics system.

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

