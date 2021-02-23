Dada Group's JDDJ Has Offered 14 Million Degradable Plastic Bags Together with Supermarket Chains

SHANGHAI, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA) ("Dada" or the "Company"), China's leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, is pleased to announce that JD Daojia (JDDJ), Dada's on-demand retail platform, is taking new measures to reduce the use of plastics and help the environment.

JDDJ is the largest local on-demand retail platform in the supermarket segment by GMV in the first nine months of 2020, according to an iResearch Report, and it has established partnership with more than 70 of the top 100 supermarket chains in China, including Walmart, Yonghui, CR Vanguard and regional dominant players. JDDJ's service covers more than 1,200 cities and counties in China.

To date, JDDJ has collaborated with dozens of leading supermarket chains including Walmart, Yonghui, CR Vanguard, BBG Supermarket, Lotus, Zhongbai Supermarket, and Hualian Supermarket to offer degradable plastic bags in the majority of first- and second-tier cities. When consumers place orders on the JDDJ platform, these supermarkets will use degradable plastic bags for packaging and delivery. In December 2020, more than 14 million bags have been offered through the partnership.

The symbol of "Degradable plastic shopping bag for non-direct contact with food" is printed on the front of these plastic bag, as well as the environmental protection initiative that "Please use the recyclable bag to help the environment and save resources."

While being committed to bringing people everything on demand, JDDJ plays a key role in supporting "plastic reduction" with retailers on the platform and promoting environmental friendly concepts with consumers. In the near future, JDDJ will offer degradable plastic bags in all cities covered by its business.

Meanwhile, JDDJ continues to be compliant with the relevant regulations and requirements of the state and local governments, fulfil the social responsibility of platform, and fully support plastic restriction with its businesses. Besides, JDDJ guides consumers to use degradable plastic bags for packaging in order to protect the environment.

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

