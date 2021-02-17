Dada Group's JDDJ Highlights Consumption Trends of 2021 Chinese New Year

SHANGHAI, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA) ("Dada" or the "Company"), China's leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, today announced that JDDJ, the on-demand retail platform of Dada, released its consumption trends of 2021 Chinese New Year. The trends reflect sales data on the platform from February 4 to February 16, which is a traditional holiday in China that typically drives widespread travel as people return home for family reunions.

"In January, Dada Group announced that JDDJ and Dada Now would stay open during Chinese New Year in February. Through these two platforms, we are proud to maintain the highest level of safety, while ensuring trustworthy and efficient services for customers across the country", said Philip Kuai, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dada Group.

Key consumption trends in 2021 CNY include:

Online Orders Placed from Another City: This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many residents have chosen to stay home during the festival. Instead of going out, consumers are placing orders for the festivities online to send to family, and Dada's one-hour delivery is streamlining the process. JDDJ's data shows that sales of orders that users placed from a city other than their own has doubled that of the comparable period last year, led by first-tier cities such as Shenzhen and Guangzhou .

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many residents have chosen to stay home during the festival. Instead of going out, consumers are placing orders for the festivities online to send to family, and Dada's one-hour delivery is streamlining the process. JDDJ's data shows that sales of orders that users placed from a city other than their own has doubled that of the comparable period last year, led by first-tier cities such as and . Instant Food for Staying Home: Many consumers who stay home and stay put during this holiday in China , choose to make a meal for themselves in a relaxed and simple way, which drove the online consumption of instant food across the country. According to JDDJ, sales of instant porridge products, functional drinks and instant rice noodle are increased by 5.1 times, 2.8 times, 2.4 times respectively, compared with last year on the platform, while Beijing , Shenzhen , Shanghai , Guangzhou and Hangzhou report the greatest increase in sales of instant food.

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories.

