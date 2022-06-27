Dah Sing Bank and Friends of the Earth (HK) Jointly Present Property and Construction Industry ESG Forum for SMEs





Dah Sing Bank and Friends of the Earth (HK) Jointly Present: The SME ESG Best Practices Recognition Programme





"ESG Practices in Property Development Supply Chain - Opportunities and Challenges to SMEs" Guest List





Ms. Mei Ng, BBS, Chairperson, Friends of the Earth (HK) delivering speech





Ms. Phoebe Wong, Deputy Chief Executive, Senior Executive Director, Group Head of Personal Banking, Dah Sing Bank delivering speech





Ms. Phoebe Wong, Deputy Chief Executive, Senior Executive Director, Group Head of Personal Banking, Dah Sing Bank (Right) Ms. Mei Ng, BBS, Chairperson, Friends of the Earth (HK) (Left)





The Forum - Topic 1



