Daily roundup: AsiaOne announces new Chief Executive Officer — and other top stories today

1. AsiaOne announces new Chief Executive Officer

Mr Sean Ler is a proven executive with more than 18 years of experience in business operations and strategy. Prior to his joining AsiaOne's parent company, mm2, he served as the Head of Programmes and Partnerships at Temasek Foundation in which he spearheaded their Covid-19 community projects, such as... » READ MORE

2. Caught on video: Woman without mask on screams at man to 'go to hell'

In the video, the woman, dressed in black, is obviously dismissive towards the man, who is masked and appears to be wearing medical scrubs. She can be heard telling him... » READ MORE

3. Irene Ang visits rough sleepers and admits her 'preconceived notions are so salah'

Irene described it as "the most mind-blowing Saturday" of her life and confessed that she signed up as a volunteer after... » READ MORE

4. For your entertainment: How the new Huawei MatePad became my companion during WFH days

Staying home meant consuming more entertainment content (at least for me) and this was how the Huawei MatePad became my unlikely companion during Phase 2 (Heightened Alert).... » READ MORE

