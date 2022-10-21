Dailybox, An Indonesian-Based F&B Brand, Bringing Halal Indonesian Delicacies Closer to Singaporeans

SINGAPORE, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Craving for authentic halal Indonesian food? Dailybox has finally opened its first door in Singapore. Located in a dining area at Supply Chain City, Jurong, Dailybox can be enjoyed on the spot as well as delivered via GrabFood.

"There is more to Indonesian food than just Nasi Goreng or Satay Ayam. We have rounded up some of the best Indonesian cuisine that you just have to try. Dailybox invites you to discover local delicacies from Padang, Manado, Bali, Lombok and Java. For vegetable loyalists, let's get acquainted with Pecel – a traditional Javanese salad with peanut sauce. If you are a fan of something spicy, chances are our Ayam Taliwang dish will take your taste buds to cloud nine. It is a spicy grilled aromatic chicken originated from Lombok," said Arcad Fadillah, Head of Product, Dailybox Group.

Dailybox offers more than 20 authentic Indonesian local dishes. Among the delicious dishes are Tong Seng Kambing from Central Java, Chicken Woku and Rica-rica from Manado, Fish Curry from Sumatera, Vegetable Fritters and Tempe Fritters with various Indonesian tasty sambals. Dailybox's tagline #ThereisAlwaysAChoice promises a wide variety of halal, practical and affordable dishes.

Kelvin Subowo, CEO of Dailybox Group, said one of the reasons to expand in Singapore is its growing reliance towards food delivery services: "In 2021, some 2.5 million people used online food delivery in Singapore. That is almost half of Singapore's total population. By 2025, this segment is estimated to increase to around 3.6 million people."

"Based on consumer surveys and insights derived from the Grab app, consumers living in the western part of Singapore want more variety of non-local food. Jurong is one of Singapore's most densely populated areas. Unfortunately, this area does not have a wide selection of food and beverage merchants. To address this gap, we decided to be part of GrabKitchen Jurong in the Supply Chain City precinct," Kelvin continued.

Founded in 2018, Dailybox pairs rice with Indonesian local and international dishes. Dailybox started as a rice box provider before moving to food delivery and cloud kitchen services in Indonesia. The brand is part of Dailybox Group, a multiplatform F&B start-up. Based in Jakarta, the firm is available across online and offline sales channels in all major islands in Indonesia, from Sumatera to Jayapura. In June 2022, it closed a USD 24 million Series B Investment led by Northstar Group and Vertex Growth, with participation from existing investors Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia & India and Kinesys Group.

Dailybox menu's hi-res image can be downloaded at: https://bit.ly/dailyboxjurong