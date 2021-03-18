Rick Thornton, a Dallas group health insurance agent, says that officials are excited that President Biden just picked Chiquita Brooks-LaSure to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

—

Dallas group health insurance and the people who have it could see sweeping changes for the better. President Biden just made a big hire for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Four people who spoke anonymously to The Washington Post say Chiquita Brooks-LaSure has been hand-picked to lead the $1 trillion agency. One of Brooks-LaSure’s first orders of business will be to rid the organization of policies enacted by the previous administration.

According to Essence Magazine, Brooks-LaSure would likely do away with a rule that allows states to set their own work requirements for Medicaid recipients. Brooks-LaSure also will be expected to focus on growing enrollment for the Affordable Care Act to offset the growing number of uninsured Americans who cannot afford coverage, including those who would like to have small business health insurance in Dallas. In a statement, Brooks-LaSure said “the biggest coverage gap exposed (and exacerbated) by the COVID-19 crisis is that many U.S. residents are not enrolled in affordable, comprehensive health coverage that will cover COVID-19 testing and services and other health care costs.”

The coronavirus has claimed more than 525,000 American lives and left others searching for affordable healthcare. Rick Thornton, a health insurance agent who sells group health insurance in Dallas, says Brooks-LaSure’s hiring is a big deal — and in a good way. Her appointment by the Senate would make history as she’d become the first Black woman to serve in the second-most powerful position in the Department of Health and Human Services. It would also put someone who clearly has an eye on the health and safety of all Americans at the forefront of making some very-important decisions. Thornton added that those who have or who are interested in small group health insurance in Dallas should pay attention to Brooks-LaSure’s moves in the weeks and months after her appointment.

