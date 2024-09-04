Dallas Marketing Agency MarketCrest Announces Innovative Solopreneur Marketing Program for Lawyers

MarketCrest, LLC has launched an affordable Solopreneur Marketing Program for solo practice lawyers, offering essential marketing services. This initiative aims to help lawyers grow their practices with a pathway to a more extensive growth package after six months.

MarketCrest, LLC, an international award-winning digital marketing firm specializing in revenue growth for law firms, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative Solopreneur Marketing Program tailored specifically for solo practice lawyers.

Recognizing the unique challenges solo practice lawyers face, MarketCrest Owner Scott Berry developed this specialized program in collaboration with Lucine Aghajanyan from LT Global Practice Management.

“We noticed that many solo practice lawyers are eager to grow but often lack the capital to invest in a comprehensive marketing program,” Berry explains. “Our goal is to provide an affordable, effective solution that helps them bring in immediate leads and start building their organic influence.”

About the Solopreneur Marketing Program

The new program is designed to support lawyers looking to expand their practice without the significant upfront investment typically required. For a monthly fee of $1650 over six months, participants will receive:

Management of Local Service Ads : Helping generate immediate leads and revenue.

: Helping generate immediate leads and revenue. New Website Pages Monthly : Enhancing organic SEO, driving more organic traffic and potential clients.

: Enhancing organic SEO, driving more organic traffic and potential clients. Google Business Profile Management : Ensure the profile is optimized and up-to-date and that the business can be found on Google Maps.

: Ensure the profile is optimized and up-to-date and that the business can be found on Google Maps. Conversion Tracking with Google Analytics: Providing insights into the performance and ROI of your marketing efforts.

A Launchpad for Sustainable Growth

While the Solopreneur Marketing Program offers a robust start, it serves as a launchpad into MarketCrest’s comprehensive Law Firm Growth Package. This next-level program is designed for rapid growth, often resulting in the need for additional staff such as receptionists, additional lawyers, closers, and paralegals due to increased business volume.

“We created this package to help solo practitioners get off the ground,” says Gloria Dewar, MarketCrest Content Director. “However, to achieve long-term growth, they must transition to a more extensive marketing strategy after six months.”

About MarketCrest, LLC

MarketCrest, LLC is dedicated to helping law firms compete and grow through a range of digital marketing services. Their expertise includes website design and development, search engine optimization, conversion rate optimization, ROI dashboard reporting, pay-per-click advertising, local search marketing, email marketing, press releases, blog articles, eBooks, graphic design, branding and messaging, reputation management, video production, social media, and photography. They also provide educational webinars and host an immigration law podcast for legal consumers.

They're a favorite among law firm owners who appreciate their marketing approach being wholly focused on increasing leads and driving revenue. Their commitment to accountability for performance improvements sets them apart in the industry.

For more information about the Solopreneur Marketing Program or to schedule a free strategy session with Scott Berry, please visit the MarketCrest website.



