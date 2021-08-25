Dallas Mavericks Partner with ProFitX

The Dallas Mavericks and ProFitX announced a multi-year sports partnership

The Dallas Mavericks and ProFitX announced a multi-year sports partnership. This partnership will provide valuable insights for the Dallas Mavericks athletes, coaching staff, and front office to construct and develop their roster throughout the year while also allowing their athletes to maximize their full potential.

“The Dallas Mavericks are excited to be partnering with ProFitX. Their advanced technologies will provide us with tools that allow us to gain a significant competitive advantage,” said Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban. “And this is just the beginning. Their commitment to ongoing enhancements will give us the edge we are looking for, for years to come.”

ProFitX has developed an AI powered financial and performance index software that assists athletes and teams with contract negotiations and monitoring performance trajectory.

ABOUT PROFITX: ProFitX is a software company based in Brooklyn, NY that provides real-time financial and performance insights powered by Artificial Intelligence. With 17 visual and time-series models for 400+ NBA athletes, our platform combines historical, real-time, and future performance data that projects the most up-to-date contractual information on the market. For more information about ProFitX, please visit ProFitX.ai or contact our team at info@profitx.ai

ABOUT THE DALLAS MAVERICKS: The Dallas Mavericks are a first-class global sports and entertainment organization providing memorable experiences for fans worldwide. The Mavs compete in the National Basketball Association as a member of the Western Conference and play at American Airlines Center under the direction of Coach Jason Kidd, General Manager Nico Harrison, CEO Cynt Marshall and Owner Mark Cuban. Since the inaugural season in 1980- 81, the Mavs have won four division titles, two conference championships and one NBA championship in 2011. In addition to oncourt success, the Mavs are committed to making a difference in North Texas through community programs and the Mavs Foundation.

For more information on Dallas Mavericks players, staff, stats and tickets, visit mavs.com.

