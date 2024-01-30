Dallas Neurodiagnostic EEG Testing Provider: At-Home Monitoring Service Updated

A healthcare company based in McKinney, TX, announces updates to its neurodiagnostic services for patients in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

NeuLine Health offers electroencephalogram (EEG) testing for those with neurological-related medical conditions, which can now be carried out in the patient's home. This innovative service lays down a marker for convenient and affordable diagnostic care with rapid results.

The announcement underlines NeuLine Health's position at the forefront of neurodiagnostic solutions, providing routine in-office testing and monitoring in the comfort of patients' homes rather than the standard hospital stay. In this way, the EEG services set people at ease and provide a more accurate picture of neurological activity.

An EEG measures electrical activity in the brain via small metal electrodes that are attached to the scalp. The technology can detect changes in brain activity that may signal a range of different neurological disorders including tumors, brain damage from an injury, sleep disorders, strokes, and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease.

NeuLine Health's in-office routine EEG offers users an economical and convenient method of taking snapshots of their brainwaves. The test only lasts for 20 to 30 minutes. In-office testing takes place at the company's facility in McKinney, TX.

The At-Home Ambulatory EEG provides a 72-hour analysis for those who are experiencing neurological issues or concerns. This service typically costs as much as 50% less than inpatient care for the same procedure. Wait times for the tests are also greatly reduced as patients do not have to wait for beds to become available.

The at-home service can also be augmented with video monitoring to give neurologists the ability to track brain activity and observe what the patient was doing at the time. This gives a more rounded picture of the patterns and causes of one's symptoms.

About NeuLine Health

The company has been providing state-of-the-art neurological testing since 2016, performing around 130 at-home studies per month. NeuLine employs 25 ABRET-registered EEG field technicians, ensuring fast turnaround times of around 5 days between study submission and scheduled testing.

A spokesperson says, “NeuLine Health's commitment to transparency and compliance has earned it a reputation for providing best-in-class neurodiagnostic testing. The company serves qualified healthcare providers and their patients throughout the United States.”

