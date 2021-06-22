Dallas TX Commercial Cleaning/Disinfection Company CIMS Certification Announced

Dallas, TX - Corporate Building Services (866-506-7770) announces it is CIMS certified. The certification highlights CBS's dedication to providing high-quality commercial cleaning services.

Corporate Building Services, a family-owned commercial cleaning and disinfection company in Dallas, Texas, announces that it has achieved ISSA Cleaning Industry Management Standard (CIMS) and CIMS-Green Building (GB) certification… with honors.

The new certification continues the mission of the company in providing high-quality professional cleaning services to commercial clients. Corporate Building Services has been serving clients in Texas since 1982, and is committed to keeping up-to-date with the latest techniques and research in cleaning. This, it says, has been pivotal in its recent certification.

Compliance with the standard shows that a cleaning organization has the systems in place to deliver consistent, professional services designed to meet customer needs and expectations, and is prepared to deliver a comprehensive green cleaning program based on LEED EB: O&M green-cleaning criteria. CIMS and CIMS-GB certification are required in many cleaning service bid specifications as customers look for an effective way to identify high-quality providers committed to customer satisfaction.

To receive the certification, independent, accredited assessors verify if the company meets the industry standard for quality systems, service delivery, human resources, health, safety, and environmental stewardship, management commitment, and green building.

Recently, CIMS-GB became a direct compliance option to meet the green cleaning policy prerequisite of Version 4 of the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) revised Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design for Existing Buildings: Operations and Maintenance (LEED EB: O&M) rating system.

The company specializes in all aspects of commercial cleaning and disinfection, including nightly janitorial service, high dusting, window washing, kitchen deep cleaning, carpet cleaning, pressure washing, and trash removal. It recently updated its services to include pandemic-specific disinfection packages to protect against SARS viruses that cause COVID-19.

Todd Clark, Chief Operations Officer, said, “CIMS-GB certified organizations are subject to a rigorous third-party assessment, which provides customers with the assurance that their cleaning service provider is committed to effective management and is prepared to partner with them in the LEED certification process. Inclusion of CIMS-GB allows us to directly assist customers in earning credits toward LEED recognition.”

Interested parties can find more information at https://www.ccleaning.com/quality-janitorial-cleaning-services/certification-affiliations

