DAMAC Properties teams up with Italian fashion powerhouse Cavalli to launch iconic 70-storey skyscraper in Dubai

- Luxury tower designed by award-winning architect Shaun Killa — who created the unique and stunning Dubai Museum of the Future

- Tower to have breathtaking sea views of Palm Jumeirah Island and offer residents an ultra-luxury experience

- Cavalli's glamour matches DAMAC's standards for delivering luxury homes and lifestyle experiences

MILAN and DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DAMAC Properties announced at a media briefing in Italy last week to coincide with Milan Fashion week, the launch of a new, ultra-luxurious residential tower in Dubai.



Every unit in the super-luxury category will have either a private pool or a Jacuzzi.

Located in Dubai Marina, the beach-facing skyscraper boasts 70 floors of sheer luxury overlooking the beautiful Palm Jumeirah Island, with ultra-luxury interiors branded by Italian fashion powerhouse Roberto Cavalli.

"The launch of Cavalli Tower comes at an exciting time in Dubai, as the city is set to host Dubai Expo 2020 and is overcoming the hardships of the pandemic thanks to the UAE leadership's excellent handling of the crisis. We are happy to announce the launch of Cavalli Tower which only adds to the positive sentiment being felt throughout the city — particularly after the recent announcement by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai that the worst has passed'," said Hussain Sajwani, the founder of DAMAC Properties.

"Cavalli Tower is truly a unique project aimed at setting the highest levels when it comes to luxury property offerings in Dubai. The glamour that is associated with the iconic Italian fashion house is only matched by DAMAC's standards for delivering luxury homes and lifestyle experiences," he added.

The launch comes at a time when Dubai's property market is recovering at a quicker rate than analysts predicted, with total sales closing in on the Dh100 billion mark for 2021. Off-plan sales which were affected by Covid-19 circumstances due to a dip in travel and tourism are also seeing a strong recovery. DAMAC anticipates that Cavalli Tower will garner strong interest from Russian and European clients, who are loyal Cavalli customers.

The development value of the project is approximately $545 million. Construction on the tower is due to begin in 2022 and the tower is expected to be completed in four years' time.

Designed by award-winning architect Shaun Killa — who also created the unique and stunning Dubai Museum of the Future — the tower, which comprises 485 units, is divided into three sections.

The first floors are considered luxury, the middle section of the tower is upper luxury while the top floors offer super luxury features and finishes.

Regardless of which section your unit is, every home is guaranteed a beautiful sea view.

Luxury and upper luxury sections will have access to their own sky pool and sky gardens, while the super luxury category boasts an infinity pool, a cigar lounge and a private pavilion where residents can host their own private dinner parties and hire their own chefs.

Every home in the super luxury category will either have its own private pool or jacuzzi, and all units — whether a 2-bedroom apartment or a 5-bedroom duplex — enjoy balconies and high ceilings promoting stunning sea vistas.

Another unique feature is the tower's four-storey-high Cavalli branded lobby that leads up to a dazzling skylight. The interiors are finished out in marble finishing and wood parquet flooring, giving off an uber luxury vibe and feel. A steep wall water fountain, and other water features, offer residents and visitors soothing sounds of rainfall, emanating a relaxing and luxurious ambiance.

The Cavalli Tower boasts a Malibu Bay-like beach pool in the gardens, replicating the beach down to the smallest details, including artificial sand. Surrounding the 900 square metre pool will be food outlets and lush green surroundings, creating an oasis feel.

The tower also features six panoramic jet elevators that glide through the creative Cavalli Tower cutouts, giving residents unique vantage points of the stunning sea views.

In terms of services, residents will be spoiled for choice. Apart from a 24-hour butler service and an a la carte housekeeping service, the tower also offers babysitting, personal training, valet laundry, in-room chef services, apartment styling, in-room gardening, event planning and in-house nursing.

On his part, Ennio Fontana, General Manager of Roberto Cavalli, said he is thrilled to be partnering with DAMAC — which has an established track record of working with top luxury fashion brands — on the unique project.

"We believe the Cavalli trademark comes with the promise of excellence crafted to high-fashion perfection," he said.

"In an effortless extension of its vision beyond patters, garments and sensational catwalks, Cavalli will dominate the alluring world of home décor in unparalleled style."

Photo: https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/1629472/DAMAC_Properties.jpg?p=medium600