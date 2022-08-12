Dan Hollings Announces An Exclusive Webinar To Introduce His 24-7 Bot For Crypto Winter

—

Dan Hollings, creator of the popular system The Plan, is introducing his new 24-7 bottom feeder bot in an exclusive webinar on the 15th of August. The replay of the webinar will be available until the 20th of August.

Many individuals question what they can do when the market is not doing well. However, with this webinar, Dan Hollings will provide important information to people so they can get benefits even when the market is down.

Crypto bots can help in taking advantage of the crypto winter. Unfortunately, they are not created in an equal manner. A majority of them work beautifully when the market is doing well. However, the crypto automations shown in this webinar will help individuals even during the bad times. According to the presenter, Dan Hollings, this is the bottom feeder bot. It has been programmed in such a way that one can get consistent performance and profits irrespective of the ups and downs of the crypto market.

This Crypto bot takes twenty minutes to set up and get started. It runs on autopilot mode 24x7 even when the user is sleeping. The Crypto robots created by Dan Hollings can be used by any user irrespective of their technical knowledge. By using these crypto bots, Dan has been able to get the best out of the crypto market in the long term.

The Chief Executive Officer of SaazLife LLC and the person organizing this webinar, Anish Chatterjea, who has developed a one-of-a-kind rule-based strategy to successfully implement The Plan by Dan Hollings regardless of the level of expertise of the crypto investors, stated that "My "crypto mentor" Dan Hollings did great during the 2021 crypto boom. However, he made the most through the crypto winter of 2018-2020 by first employing the same system, which he will now share with the attendees of the event. This strategy has been tried and tested in a wide variety of market conditions, and he is going to go on a webinar to share all of the information with people for free. Therefore, if you are considering investments with the goal of getting benefits in the crypto market for a long term, this exclusive webinar by Dan Hollings is an event you should not miss. Everyone who wants to start in the crypto market, whether they've done it before or not, should attend this private webinar so they can see it in action and learn how to set up similar bots on their own.”

With the help of this live webinar, Dan will be sharing details about using this Crypto bot and how to set up and use it exactly to get the best out of any crypto market condition.

Through the online event, Dan will show Live the results that the bots have been generating. They will not be faked as they will be shown live. The webinar will also show how beginners can use this crypto method and earn money.

"Bitcoin was supposedly the answer for the problems. However, it has led to more chaos than before. It is delving into this thought that I came up with the idea of how to use Crypto robots that can work irrespective of the market condition. Over 9000 people in 100 plus countries are already learning and successfully applying these methods from the comforts of their homes and in this webinar I am going to share the same method with my audience. The opportunity isn’t gone, it’s shifted. And in this webinar we’ll shine a light on that shift." said Dan.

The new Crypto method of Dan was created by him after spending a whopping 10 million dollars testing and perfecting it.

The webinar will happen on Monday, August 15th (Monday) at 2 pm Pacific Standard Time (Los Angeles). After registering, the candidate will get the details about how to attend the webinar. The participants will be able to ask questions live at the webinar.

Whether one is an experienced person in the cryptocurrency field or a novice, it will not matter. All the queries and misconceptions will be cleared by Dan with the help of this live event. The replay of the webinar will be available until August 20th for those who register.

