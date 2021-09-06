Dance of the Middle East – A Theatrical Production of Middle Eastern Dance From Past to Present

Dance of the Middle East is a dinner show. Join us as your host guides you through the sands of time while professional performers dazzle with beautiful dances that depict the era. Your ticket includes dinner, show, and soft drinks, coffee, and tea.

—

On October 24, 2021, at 6:30 pm PST, Lucia Enterprises and ROBD present an epic night of theatre in Middle Eastern Dance at Sufi Mediterranean Restaurant at 5915 Balboa Avenue, San Diego, CA 92111. Tickets are $45 and include an appetizer, a fine Persian dinner, a non-alcoholic beverage, and a live professional dance show. Free parking. Buy your ticket online at www.DanceoftheMiddleEast.com.

This show features select celebrity artists, including the legendary Fahtiem and International Award-winning artists Lucia, Indra, Anel OS, and more. The history of Middle Eastern dance will be shared LIVE – in dance and costume from past to present. Dazzling ensembles will enlighten you, with specially choreographed pieces reflecting a particular era of dance and style. It is not an ordinary showcase; it is majestic art in motion. Patrons will enjoy an educational, esthetic pleasing, professional show hosted by artists Lucia, Nataliya, and Ana Castro. We seek to make this cultural experience beyond your expectations. Join us for a tribute to Middle Eastern Dance and Culture.

"If you see one show all year, this is the one to see. We have put much work into this production. We picked Sufi for the location because of its beauty. It lends itself to the show's theme and will help the audience become immersed in the show. Match that with Sufi’s Middle Eastern Cusine, and you have a night to remember," said Nataliya Saborio, owner of ROBD Studio and DanceOfTheMiddleEast.com.

"This is a work of love. This show is almost a year in the making. Both myself, Lucia and Nataliya Saborio have vetted out the best professional dancers on the west coast. These dancers have decades in the industry and know how to entertain and engage the audience. Belly Dance or Middle Eastern dance is my passion and focus. We are going to put on an amazing show for our audience. You don't want to miss this," said Lucia Yturralde, owner of Lucia Enterprises, Organization Partner, and Marketing communications.

Note: The event will follow safety and COVID guidelines to ensure your well-being and enjoyment. Thank you for supporting this exciting production.

Contact Info:

Name: Lucia Yturralde

Email: Send Email

Organization: Dance of the Middle East

Address: 871 Harold Place Suite 201 Chula Vista, CA 91914

Phone: 6194052308

Website: https://www.danceofthemiddleeast.com/

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/dance-of-the-middle-east-a-theatrical-production-of-middle-eastern-dance-from-past-to-present/89044404

Source: MarketersMEDIA

Release ID: 89044404