Dancing Disc Announces Strategic Dance Partnerships With Top Dance Brands To Elevate The Dance Community's Experience

As breakdancing debuts at the Olympic Games in Paris, which is seen as elevating dance at a global level, Dancing Disc is stepping up efforts to take young American dancers' ballet and tap dance experience to the next level with its new partnership with leading dance organizations.





California-based Dancing Disc has unveiled a new partnership program with leading dance brands as part of efforts to elevate the experience for young dancers and dance enthusiasts across America.

According to Renato, Ecommerce Manager of Dancing Disc, the collaboration seeks to offer a wide range of opportunities for young dancers in America.

"Our new partnership program is a testament to our dedication to the dance community. By collaborating with esteemed brands like Ballet Championships of America and Lazy Dancer Studio, we aim to provide unparalleled resources and opportunities for dancers worldwide," Renato told the press in an interview.

Dancing Disc, known for taking ballet and tap training tools to a higher level in the US, has teamed up with leading dance organizations Ballet Championships of America and Lazy Dancer Studio, which both share its passion for dance and commitment to providing high-quality resources and opportunities for dancers of all levels.

Ballet Championships of America, organized and professionally produced by its two co-owners and founders, Matthew Diaz-Caldwell and Ward Billeisen, offers a platform for dancers to showcase their skills and choreographers to present their creative visions. It is a trailblazer in the dance competition industry that provides the competitive ballet dance community with an innovative dance competition.

On the other hand, Lazy Dancer Studio offers an on-demand Ballerina journey that guides dancers through all the things they need to succeed, including choreography workshops, monthly and weekly challenges to ensure consistent progress, and a private dance community that offers connections with dance enthusiasts in America.

At present, Lazy Dancer Studio offers a discount to the Dancing Disc community. It offers 10% off the monthly and annual membership of the Lazy Dancer Studio using the code DANCINGDISC10. This code will apply a 10% discount every month or year, so instead of $47/month, the payment will only be $43.2.

According to Renato, Dancing Disc's dance partnerships with leading dancing organizations come at a crucial time when dance has been elevated in the US and beyond, even being included as the only new category in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"Our partnership with leading dance organizations is part of our lifelong commitment to fostering the best community and experience for young dancers in the US, especially at a time when dance is making waves globally," noted Renato. The 2024 Olympics edition in Paris has just included Breakdancing as a new category, with many organizations commending the move and expect it to open doors for the global dance community.

"Dancers are artists and athletes, and it's important to support them in achieving their dreams," noted Renato. "We continuously support them by elevating their experience and recognizing the importance of partnerships in achieving this. We are extremely excited about the opportunities these partnerships will bring."

The Dancing Disc team expressed enthusiasm for the new program, which is expected to set a new standard for what can be achieved within the dance community in California and across the States.

Dancing Disc has made significant strides in the dance community by providing high-quality and portable dance floors crafted specifically for tap dancers. Its flagship product, a 30-inch dance floor, provides young American dancers an excellent space to refine their skills and express their creativity. This dance floor, whether used in a studio or at home, offers enough room for young kids and dance enthusiasts to execute complex footwork and explore new choreography.

The 30-inch dance floor, crafted with premium materials, has a Marley top that simulates the feel of competition floors. This allows dancers to practice with authenticity and precision. Its anti-slip rubber bottom ensures stability and safety, allowing dancers to focus on their performance without the distraction of potential slips or slides. The floor's lightweight and portable design makes it easy to set up so young dancers can practice wherever they like.

For more information about Dancing Disc and its new dance partnerships with leading dance organizations, visit www.dancingdisc.com



