Danforth Osteopathy Bundle For New Patients To Treat Low Back Pain Announced

ISOMATIC Integrative Health Centre (647-812-8156) announces a new patient special for residents of Danforth, Toronto suffering from low back pain or other musculoskeletal issues.

The new treatment program has been introduced amid rising demand for osteopathic therapy, particularly among adults looking for a holistic approach to wellness and natural alternatives to conventional treatments of chronic pain and sports injuries.

More details can be found at https://isomatic.ca/greektown-danforth-in-toronto/

ISOMATIC Integrative Health Centre's recently announced patient special combines traditional osteopathic care with an advanced Neurotech assessment. This initiative is intended to help patients 'jumpstart' their wellness journeys by addressing common yet debilitating issues such as back pain, misaligned hips, neck pain, numbness, and sciatica.

The $21 program has been developed for new patients to the center and includes a consultation, a detailed exam to identify the issue's root cause, and consequent treatment. Leveraging Neurotech to pinpoint the root cause of the issue, the team will develop a treatment plan that focuses on whole-body wellness rather than simple symptom relief.

The lead therapist at ISOMATIC Integrative Health Centre, Andrew Chan, R.H.N., DOMP, B.Sc., DO, explains that osteopathic care is an effective way of detecting, treating, and preventing various types of health problems, using a muscle's own energy in the form of gentle isometric contractions to relax the muscles, prompting the body to naturally heal itself.

The main advantage of osteopathic care is its well-rounded approach to health, which is based on the principle that the overall well-being of an individual depends on how well their bones, muscles, ligaments, and connective tissues work together.

The team notes that some patients experience noticeable results after two therapy sessions, however, most individuals require at least three to 10 visits to fully address their condition.

A spokesperson for the team says, "At ISOMATIC Health we believe in a consistent approach to wellness, focusing on the body's natural ability to heal. Our specialty lies in identifying and treating the root causes of discomfort, not just the symptoms. This is where the contrasting power of our advanced Neurotech assessments comes into play, offering a modern solution to age-old ailments."

