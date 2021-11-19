Daniel Benji Named As Top 5 Finalist For CAALA’s Trial Lawyer Of The Year Award

Recognized For His Superior Litigation Experience, This High Ranking Attorney Is Known To Aggressively Take Cases All The Way Through Trial.

In recognition of his efforts and accomplishments in personal injury law, the Consumer Attorneys Association Of Los Angeles (CAALA) recognizes Attorney Daniel Benji, Esq. as one of 5 Finalist for Trial Lawyer of The Year. CAALA is the largest organized bar association for plaintiff’s attorneys in the nation, and this prestigious honor comes after an extensive multi-phase process to narrow down candidates. This association pays tribute to distinguished members of the trial bar, attorneys, prominent jurists, and other individuals who have made significant contributions to protect the civil justice system.

This tremendous accomplishment calls attention to Mr. Benji’s reputation as a fierce litigator in the legal field who does not back down without a fight and produces optimal results for his clients. As a notable attorney, he allows his expertise to be his cornerstone and his compassion for his clients to be his compass in the fight for justice. Mr. Benji has taken and defended hundreds of depositions including those of defendants, expert witnesses, law enforcement offices, and more. With approximately 10 years of experience in personal injury litigation, Mr. Benji puts his all into engaging in discovery, depositions, subpoenas, and court hearings to use the civil justice system to pursue the best possible outcome for his clients.

Attorney Benji proudly exclaimed, “I love going to court to fight for justice. I don’t believe in taking cheap low ball settlements, I believe in fighting for clients and getting them the maximum amount they deserve.”

As a trial lawyer, Mr. Benji has tried over 20 jury trials as lead trial counsel in multiple California venues. Moreover, he has won jury trials against prominent defense attorneys and defense experts. Mr. Benji’s reputation precedes him as he is known for ‘being a closer’ and winning cases that were perceived by other lawyers as too difficult. A natural in the courtroom, Mr. Benji receives many client referrals from his peers and other attorneys who practice in the same area of law as him. He has first-hand experience with seeing the mistakes other lawyers have made and prides himself on fixing them when a case is referred to him, or avoiding them altogether if a client hires him right after their accident.

“The number 1 secret weapon to getting a large settlement is having an attorney that the insurance companies respect and fear,” said Attorney Benji when sharing his insight.

As a standout personal injury lawyer, Mr. Benji is a force to be reckoned with in the legal field. He has obtained successful results including published jury verdicts, a Top 100 Verdict for personal injury cases and a Top 50 Verdict for motor-vehicle accident cases in the state. In 2020, he received the 15th largest reported personal injury jury verdict in California. His reputation as an aggressive and skilled litigation attorney enables Mr. Benji to settle most of his cases for significant compensation without having to go to trial.

