Danone Specialized Nutrition inspires healthier nutrition choices with its first regional campaign on Shopee

Shoppers can learn to make smarter choices for their health and discover the full benefits of Danone's Specialized Nutrition (SN) portfolio for everyone in the family

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Danone, a leading multi-local food and beverage company building on health-focused and fast-growing categories, and Shopee, a leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, launches the first Super Brand Day in Malaysia, 'Our Health, My Choice' on Shopee Mall to provide consumers with access to Danone's full Specialized Nutrition (SN) portfolio for the whole family. The SN portfolio in Malaysia focuses on growing up milk products for children. With more people going online to shop for health products, the collaboration aims to support more families to make informed nutrition choices and discover products that support their health and nutrition needs.



In line with its mission to bring health through food to as many people as possible, Danone ensures that its product portfolio provides the right nutrition across age groups with scientifically researched nutrients.

Deborah Chong, Head of E-commerce, Danone Specialized Nutrition Global, said, "We have witnessed incredible growth of our business online, including a 20 times growth across Southeast Asia during the Shopee 12.12 Birthday Sale last year. With more people turning to e-commerce platforms like Shopee to seek convenient and reliable product options, we believe this collaboration will further scale our presence in the region. Prioritizing consumers' health is crucial for us and we believe this Super Brand Day, which focuses on our 'Our Health, My Choice' theme, lets us show our care and appreciation for our customers by providing convenient access to products that support their health and nutrition needs."

Danone will be introducing its Shopper's Choice Shopping Guide to help consumers choose the right nutrition products for their needs whilst leveraging Shopee's engagement tools. This guide will showcase their best-selling products and user reviews through engaging content on how specialized nutrition can address the different health concerns and needs.

Benoit Delater, Commercial Development Director, Danone, added, "Danone is proud to partner with Shopee to fulfill our mission of making good nutritional choices accessible for more health-conscious consumers. We believe that our portfolio can cater to the specific nutrition needs of all consumers and encourage the consumption of essential macro and micronutrients for a well-balanced, healthy diet. That's why we are very excited to leverage Shopee's wide reach and customer engagement tools such as Brand Membership to better connect with customers and provide them greater value all year round. They can also enjoy savings and rewards by signing up for the free membership on our official stores."

Ian Ho, Regional Managing Director, Shopee, shared, "With a 2.5 times growth in viewership compared to last year, live streaming is becoming a key part of the online shopping experience in our region. Shopee Live, the live streaming channel of Shopee has also grown to become an effective way for brands to acquire and connect with shoppers, showcase their products and prompt users to make purchases on the spot. We are also working closely with brands through our double digit campaigns like the upcoming 8.8 Brands Festival where brands could leverage this interactive engagement tool to reach out to Malaysians. We're excited to see more brands such as Danone enrich the shopping experience by integrating entertainment and educational content into their campaigns."

Starting 15th July, shoppers can look forward to a host of exclusive deals on Shopee Mall, including:

Attractive Gifts with Purchase: Get attractive gifts with purchase of Danone's Specialized Nutrition products from Dugro, Mamil & AptaGro.

Check out exclusive carton deals and save up to 30%. Grab limited time discount vouchers up to RM40

Earn loyalty points with Dugro Brand Membership: Earn points with every Dugro purchase and redeem exclusive products or gifts via the Brand Membership page.

