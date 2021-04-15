Daraz announces Seller Promises including faster pay-outs and accelerated business growth for local entrepreneurs







SINGAPORE, Apr 15, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Daraz, the leading e-commerce platform in South Asia announced its commitment to provide additional support to local entrepreneurs and enhance the selling experience on the platform over the coming months.In a recent online conference, Daraz Group CEO, Bjarke Mikkelsen, announced key initiatives planned for seller growth on Daraz. With the newly launched promises, the market leader will aid the economic growth of the region and accelerate digitalization.According to Bjarke, "Sellers are the heart of Daraz' ecosystem, and in 2021 our key focus will be to make it easier and faster to sign up, start selling, and growing your business online. Our seller promises for 2021 form the foundation to improve seller experience and allow our sellers to capture the full growth potential in the market."Key features of the announcement included:1. Daraz will make the process of signing up easier and faster to allow new Sellers to start selling within 24 hours.2. Effective immediately, Sellers will be paid twice as fast by reducing the payment cycle from 14 days to 7 days.3. Daraz will aim to always respond to Seller enquiries on live chat within 30 seconds during business hours to ensure instant support.4. For Sellers whose products are not selling as expected, Daraz will provide specific support to help identify the business gaps.5. Lastly, the claims process will be streamlined to make it much easier and faster for Sellers to file claims when needed.With these initiatives, and continued investments to increase the user base, Daraz expects to more than double the number of sellers generating more than a $1,000 revenue per month before the end of the year.COVID has accelerated the retail shift to e-commerce, and thousands of sellers have been joining Daraz every month. However, the online retail share in the region is still low, and South Asian markets are expected to grow rapidly in the coming years. On this note, the CEO added, "We hope our seller community is as optimistic as we are about the year to come. Despite the COVID impact on the broader economy, we are convinced that 2021 will be a year of great success for e-commerce. We will be doing our utmost to make it a success for all of our trusted and valued sellers."Daraz' mission to empower entrepreneurs across the region through its technology, logistics and business infrastructure. The seller promises for the upcoming year are a testament to the brand's commitment towards its sellers and ecosystem. As Jack Ma - founder of Daraz' parent company said, "Our philosophy is that we want to be an ecosystem. Our philosophy is to empower others to sell, empower others to service, making sure the other people are more powerful than us." With this vision, Daraz will enable ease of business and encourage sellers to shift to e-commerce.