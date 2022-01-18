DART – Beyond Blockchain | Fastest Blockchain in the World

Dart blockchain will be the Fastest Blockchain Network in the World - Sri Vamsi Andukuri, CTO, Darts Blockchain

The word Blockchain has been making rounds across the world for quite some time. For those who are not sure what is blockchain, it is a distributed database that is shared among computer network nodes. A blockchain, like a database, stores information electronically in digital format. Blockchains are best known for their critical role in cryptocurrency systems such as Bitcoin in keeping a secure and decentralised record of transactions.

Decentralised applications (dApps) are programs that run on top of blockchain networks. They can be designed for a variety of real-world applications. Although the user experience of dApps can be similar to that of web applications, their back-end processes differ. Decentralised apps do not use centralised servers and instead communicate in a distributed and peer-to-peer (P2P) fashion rather than using the central HTTP protocol.

While the internet transports massive amounts of data via massive, centralized servers, a blockchain represents hundreds or even thousands of machines that share the transactional burden across a distributed network. Decentralized apps and websites use the same technology to render an internet page on the front end. On the back end, however, dApps communicate with their respective blockchain networks via a wallet, which acts as a gateway to the blockchain ecosystem.

Though Ethereum is used in the majority of dApps, blockchain technology is often used in dApps. These dApps use blockchains to process data across distributed networks and execute transactions using smart contracts. Smart contracts are self-executing, automated agreements that make transactions between two parties seamless, fast, and automatic. They are the foundation of dApp technology and can be combined to create powerful software that can be used in a variety of industries.

However, there are a few problems that dApps are prone to. Decentralised networks are perceived as slow, inefficient, and prone to privacy leaks. Even privacy coins lack network anonymity. Many privacy coins have suffered from leaking information at the network layer. Public blockchains are slow. Transactions done take a long time to confirm. It is limited by network propagation time. Packet retransmissions lead to higher propagation time for Bitcoin blocks leading to higher fork rates.

The streaming quality of DApps is directly affected when nodes have unreliable or slow networks. The network also becomes a bottleneck for Dapps when relying on 0X orders since it is bandwidth insensitive and cannot scale to Binance levels.

All these calls for a clear need for scalable and privacy-preserving P2P network protocols.

Keeping aside these issues, there are more problems to handle the Dapps. The current approaches take tens of thousands of seconds to propagate information to thousands of nodes to get back the desired information. Flooding the network with redundant traffic places high bandwidth demands on nodes. Privacy leaks as spoken previously still stand as a major problem. An attacker who is monitoring the network traffic can easily infer the IP address of the senders breaking the anonymity of Monero, Zcash, etc. Nodes in a decentralized network often have poor reliability, availability, and connectivity.

Dart Network is here to provide a private network-like performance and security over the public internet. A dart network uses sharding of data by splitting a blockchain network into separate shards reduced the latency or slowness of a network.

Interoperability enables blockchains to share and access their data and interoperate with one another. Dart comes with the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) consensus Algorithm to meet the scale of the global audience. Dart prioritizes security with Protocol level anonymity which is suited for both unicast as well as multicast applications.

Dart is extensible due to its extremely customizable and upgradeable nature. It has a quick time-to-market, and community collaborations keep Dart modular. It can be fully integrated with other dApps. Dart networks have made it possible to create dapps with no restrictions said Sri Vamsi Andukuri, CTO - DartBlockChain

Dart is undoubtedly the next-gen solution to the future of dApps and Blockchain. Get to know more about Dart here.

