Darwinbox becomes the Youngest and Only Asian Player to Feature on Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites 2021

SINGAPORE, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A disruptor in the Cloud HCM space, Darwinbox makes its debut into Gartner's Magic Quadrant (MQ) for Cloud HCM suites for 1000+ employee Enterprises. Darwinbox is the youngest entrant to Gartner's MQ since its inception in 2016 and is also the only Asian origin player that currently sits on the Quadrant.



Darwinbox debuts on the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM suites for 1000+ employee enterprises

Darwinbox assumes its position in the MQ alongside heavy hitters like SAP, Oracle, Workday and is stirring up a space that has been dominated by the same set of vendors for a long time. Additionally, Darwinbox retains its position as the best rated solution by customers on Gartner's Peer Insights platform with an average rating of 4.8 (Source: Gartner peer Insights).

Chaitanya Peddi, Co-founder of Darwinbox, remarks, "In addition to being a great industry validation, the Gartner recognition acknowledges what our global customers have been saying for some time now – They trust Darwinbox and its ability to set them up for success in defining the future of work for workforces across countries. We're humbled, in no mood of slowing down and will leave no stone unturned in making sure we deliver everything that our customers need to WIN."

Referring to Darwinbox's Customer Experience and Momentum as a strength, Gartner report quotes:

"Darwinbox has strong customer traction. Furthermore, it has a rapidly growing number of customer ratings on Gartner's Peer Insights platform, most of which are favorable." - Gartner MQ Report 2021

More than 600+ global enterprises customers including JG Summit Group, Zalora, Zilingo, Tokopedia, SBS Transit, SPI Global, Indorama, Kopi Kenangan, Alodokter, Funding Societies, Nivea, Tokio, Puma, Axa have digitized their HR with Darwinbox.

Furthermore, the report draws attention to Darwinbox's Technology Foundation as one of its key strength's and quotes:

"Darwinbox was one of the first vendors to develop a cloud HCM suite using GraphDB and microservices from the outset. The vendor also offers a lighter-weight, 10MB mobile app for use in regions with low bandwidth, which highlights its market awareness and technical execution." - Gartner MQ Report 2021

Mr. Peddi shares 'what's next' for the company, "The timing of this inclusion is perfect for us. Darwinbox is already making significant strides in expanding our product and service offering in multiple new geographies including the US and Middle East. We are also focusing on new offices and key hires, expanding partner networks, and will be making heavy investment in global product roadmaps - a testament to our fiery ambition as an organization."