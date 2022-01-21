Dash Living Signs Management Agreement To Convert Travelodge Central to Co-living

The 148-roomed Dash Living on Hollywood as one of many assets to be unveiled in partnership with overseas real estate institutions.

HONG KONG, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dash Living, Asia's leading serviced co-living community, today announced that it has signed an agreement to take over the management of Travelodge (soon-to-be Dash Living on Hollywood) on Hollywood Road in the heart of Hong Kong, boosting Dash Living inventory by more than 10% with the addition of 148 rooms. At completion, Dash Living will continue its asset-light approach to fully operate and manage the property under a management agreement.

Expected to complete in the second half of 2022, the agreement marks a strong start to the year for Dash Living and reflects its growing amount of work with institutional investors to launch new properties and projects across the region.

"This agreement forms a testament to high yielding, technology enabled co-living spaces that are both attractive and resilient to real estate owners and popular with end users. We are glad to work with institutional real estate investment managers on this exciting flagship on the island, as well as many others in the region, to provide quality co-living experiences with our extensive perks to our guests," said Aaron Lee, founder of Dash Living. "We've been filling rooms quickly and retained our position as an industry leader in terms of occupancy throughout the pandemic, and we see that growth continuing this year."

Dash Living has grown rapidly in Asia Pacific, before and during the pandemic. In 2021, booking values of the rental solutions provider have grown over 200% YoY with over 1,300 units, comprising serviced apartments, co-living homes and hotel rooms. While expanding from Hong Kong and Singapore into Sydney and Tokyo respectively, Dash maintained high occupancies above the 90% mark, and was able to quickly fill out two enblocs for Ovolo Hotels shortly after the announcement in Q2 2021.

Besides a vibrant portfolio of products and competitive pricing, Dash Living offers a minimum stay of one month – far more flexible than the traditional minimum rent of one year. Tenants can also enjoy the perks offered in the neighborhood, including gyms, dining and shopping options with discounts, and more. As well, Dash Living offers regular tenant events to bring the "serviced living community" to life, including collaborations with local partners for activities such as yoga, bakery and fitness.

Dash Living on Hollywood is conveniently located, with easy access to two MTR stations and a short walk from Central. The upcoming co-living flagship is surrounded by popular co-working spaces, dry and wet markets, parks, cafes, and even arts and culture landmarks such as the PMQ, making it a perfect option for millennials, digital nomads, and travelers alike.

Aaron Lee added: "Our co-living concept gives people the choice to live, mingle, connect, and engage with like-minded people in the common spaces that are shared by the tenants. But our tenants can also go back and enjoy their own private room with its own facilities and services."

Dash Living is Asia's new generation of rental solutions in Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo, and Sydney. Founded by serial entrepreneur Aaron Lee and with venture capital backed by MindWorks Ventures, Grosvenor, Taronga Ventures and more, Dash Living's mission is to create a global accommodation community through the sharing of economies, technology and unique tenant experiences, further empowering discerning urban professionals to live and thrive in the most expensive cities in the world.

