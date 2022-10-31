Dasher: A Smarter Way to Keep a Home Spotless in Minutes

Dreame Technology aims to help achieve a cleaner household in minutes by incorporating advanced technology. Ideal for all homeowners who are struggling in maintaining their homes.

About the company

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 31 October 2022 - Dasher is the exclusive retailer for Dreame Technology that will be launching one of the newest vacuum cleaner in the market, Dreame H12 Pro Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner. With new innovative ways to clean, this new vacuum cleaner model is an essential for home-owners, especially new parents and pet-owners who are struggling with messy homes. Users with daily tight schedules might find this product beneficial to help keep one’s home tidy within minutes.Over the years, smart technology has helped to make cleaning easier. Recognising the benefits of this innovation, Dasher introduced Dreame Technology as part of its collection of smart home appliances. A company that has grown into a technology leader—pioneering a series of innovative advancements including high-speed motors and multi-cone cyclone separation technology. This innovative spirit has established them as a trailblazer in vacuum and robot vacuum technology. They have been equipping homes with vacuum cleaners that makes cleaning efficient. A vacuum cleaner is not just a household appliance, it is an investment that should have the ability to make chores easier and more comfortable by cutting cleaning time in half or maybe less.With an upgraded dual-edge cleaning brush, H12 Pro Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner is effective in cleaning areas that are hard to reach —cleaning close to baseboards and deep into corners. If home owners are facing challenges to keep corners and spaces in between furniture clean, this product is built to be able to tidy up these mess in minutes. Whether it’s for thorough cleaning or just a quick tidying up, this product can help make cleaning more efficient. It is built for simultaneous vacuuming, mopping, and removing dirt, grime, spills, and other tough hard floor messes.Dreame Technology holds its pride in being the first in the market with this unique feature. Unlike other vacuum cleaners’ brush that takes a long time to dry, H12 Pro Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner is equipped with hot air-drying setting that dries the brush in just 90 minutes after self-cleaning. This does not only reduce the drying time, but also helps prevent mildew, mould, and unpleasant odour. This also helps to save time and make the next cleaning cycle more convenient.A self-cleaning feature is available for the vacuum to maintain hygiene as it cleans the floor, which allows the homeowners to spend less time cleaning. This feature ensures that the brush is thoroughly cleansed before every cleaning cycle. Just simply put the vacuum cleaner on the base and press the button on top of the handle— it rinses the brush, which then rotates until it's clean.for uninterrupted cleaningthat adjusts the vacuum cleaner suctionfor longer cleaning timefor cleaning with minimal effortsfor conveniencefor non-disruptive cleaningfor eliminating bacteriaIn addition to providing a better user experience, the vacuum cleaner has a large LED display and intelligent voice prompts that lets a user know in real-time how to optimize cleaning. It is also equipped with three modes for versatile cleaning: auto mode that adjusts automatically, ultra mode for deep cleaning, and a suction mode that vacuums liquids without the need of mopping.Dasher Singapore will be launching Dreame H12 Pro Vacuum Cleaner on 11 November 2022 retailing at S$649. It will be available on Dasher’s site, Lazada, and Shopee. For more information regarding this product, visit https://dasher.sg/ Hashtag: #Dasher

Dasher Singapore was founded in 2020 by a group of driven teenagers who believed that E-Commerce would set the trend for future online purchasing. Dasher strives to innovate the workflow with this goal in mind in order to provide a unique online shopping experience. Dreame Technology is one of the many brands carried by the company. It was founded in 2015 as a global leading technology company specializing in high-end cleaning appliances. Its mission is to "improve the living standards of global users." Their primary focus is on high-end cleaning appliances that use astrodynamics technologies. Dreame joined the Xiaomi Ecological Chain at the end of 2017 as the driving force and leading enterprise of smart household cleaning appliances.