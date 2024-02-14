Dassault Systèmes 3DEXPERIENCE Lab | Open Fugal Innovation Community backed Tigoona Revolutionizes Last-Mile Mobility for Indian Street Vendors & Delivery Associates featured at 3DEXPERIENCE World 2024 in Dallas USA

Tigoona featured at 3DDEXPERIENCE World 2024, the annual event dedicated to the 3DEXPERIENCE Works and SOLIDWORKS communities, held in Dallas from February 11-14, 2024. With over 5,000 attendees, including users, business leaders, makers, entrepreneurs, and students, this event marks the 25th anniversary of the world’s premier gathering for discovering the technologies, trends, and strategies shaping the future of product design and manufacturing.



Tigoona, a revolutionary last-mile mobility solution designed to empower entrepreneurs and transform urban logistics, is backed by the 3DEXPERIENCE Lab and the Open Fugal Innovation community at Dassault Systèmes. Powered by the Dassault Systèmes 3DEXPERIENCE Platform and Solidworks Connect, Tigoona is showcased as a symbol of empowerment for millions of street vendors and small businesses across India. With its electrically assisted propulsion and modular design, Tigoona offers a seamless and efficient mode of transportation, enabling entrepreneurs to reach more customers and expand their businesses like never before.



In an era characterized by rapid technological advancement and unprecedented global interconnectedness, Frugal innovation has emerged as a crucial approach to tackling complex problems, addressing social issues, and fostering economic growth. Frugal innovation revolves around achieving more with less. It prompts us to think creatively and discover methods to generate maximum impact with minimal resources, thereby promoting sustainability and resource preservation.



To harness the potential of Frugal Innovation, Dassault Systèmes 3DEXPERIENCE Lab has established the Open Frugal Innovation community, which thrives on collaborative partnerships, networks, and cooperation among diverse stakeholders, including individuals, organizations, communities, and governments. The Open Frugal Innovation Community facilitates collaboration by enabling the pooling of resources, knowledge, expertise, and perspectives, leading to the development of more innovative and effective solutions to societal challenges. Additionally, our 3DEXPERIENCE platform plays a pivotal role in supporting Frugal innovation efforts.



Frederic Vacher, Head of Innovation, 3DEXPERIENCE Lab at Dassault Systèmes says "Doing more with less is Jugaad! The Tigoona project is a good illustration among many frugal innovations empowered within an open community called Open Frugal Innovation. The aim is to champion sustainability and resource conservation by leveraging minimal resources to generate maximum impact, thereby ensuring a brighter environment and a more sustainable future for generations to come.”



"At Tigoona, we're not just building a vehicle; we're building a bridge to a better future for street vendors and small businesses. With the help of 3DDEXPERIENCE LAB, we could leverage the power of engineering and simulation to design appropriate products for the Indian context and cost. The Tigoona E-Assist Model represents our commitment to empowering entrepreneurs and fostering sustainable urban mobility." -Abhijit Bansod, Founder & CEO, Tigoona Mobility Pvt Ltd



Suhaspritipal Gongate, Leading 3DEXPERIENCE Lab Dassault Systèmes India, emphasized"In the collaborative ecosystem of Dassault Systèmes'3DEXPERIENCE Lab Open Frugal Innovation community, frugal innovators, or Jugaadu's, exemplify creative problem-solving, affordability, accessibility, and a collaborative mindset. Their efforts are making a positive difference in the lives of people, particularly those in underserved communities. As we journey towards a more sustainable world, the frugal innovation community serves as a beacon of inspiration, reminding us that innovation knows no bounds, thriving on creativity, resilience, and empathy."



He highlighted the essential role played by the3DEXPERIENCE Lab in fostering entrepreneurial endeavours, underscoring the integration of collective intelligence and interdisciplinary collaboration to tackle significant challenges. Dassault Systèmes extends support to startups through its3DEXPERIENCE Lab program, offering mentorships, apps and cloud platforms, marketing and communication as part of its Accelerator Program. These startups undergo evaluation based on criteria such as their potential social impact, collaborative efforts, and the disruptive nature of their technology.



As Tigoona continues to gain momentum in the market, the journey is far from over. With plans to further enhance its features and expand its reach to more cities and communities, Tigoona aims to redefine last-mile delivery and empower even more entrepreneurs across India. Dassault Systèmes'3DEXPERIENCE Lab Open Frugal Innovation community support may such projects like Atmospheric Water Generator, Ocean Oil Spill Recovery Project, Algae Photobioreactor, Plastic To Fuel and many more.



To Conclude, in a rapidly evolving urban landscape, Tigoona stands out as a beacon of hope for street vendors and small businesses, offering them the tools they need to thrive in a competitive market. With its innovative design, sustainable approach, and commitment to social impact, Tigoona is not just a vehicle but a catalyst for change in the way we think about urban mobility and entrepreneurship.



