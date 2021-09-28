Data Base Management System (DBMS) Market 2021-2026 | Global Size, Share, Key Players, Demand, Analysis, Research 2021-2026 | EMR Inc.

Global Data Base Management System (DBMS) Market to be Driven by Extensive Use of Data in Enterprises in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

—

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Data Base Management System (DBMS) Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives in-depth analysis of the global data base management system (DBMS) market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, deployment model, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026): –

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 58.4 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 81%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 126.9 Billion

Because of the widespread use of computers, the global database management system (DBMS) market is expected to expand over the forecast period. The widespread use of data in businesses is expected to increase the need for streamlining data collection and management across various departments. Over the forecast period, the demand for data management solutions is expected to increase due to the emergence of novel data formats that have emerged from connected devices such as smart devices data.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The database management system (DBMS) is a product that allows data to be stored and organised using predefined formats and structures. The database management system (DBMS) is well-known for both its basic structures and its application. Object-Relational Database Management System (ORDBMS), Relational Database Management System (RDBMS), XML Database Management System (XDBMS), Hadoop, and NoSQL are some of the DBMS technologies accessible.

Explore the full report with the table of contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/database-management-system-market

Based on type, the database management system (DBMS) industry can be segmented into:

Relational Database

NoSQL

Others RDBMS

On the basis of deployment model, it can be bifurcated into:

On Premise

SaaS

Based on region, the market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The database management system market is expected to expand in response to the growing ubiquitous climate. Enterprises who want to achieve a better understanding of their market should invest in data assets, data management resources, and tools that improve operational performance. Controlling data redundancy, sharing, accuracy, integrity, and integration are all advantages of database management. Better database management results in higher-quality information, which enhances decision-making and end-user productivity. Database management systems (DBMS) offer a mechanism for enforcing security and privacy policies. Vendors can gain an advantage over other competitors in the competitive environment as a result of technological advancements. Over the forecast period, end-users could prefer a new database management solution that offers greater flexibility and faster performance at a lower cost. In order to drive market value, the current product should also associate core operating data with big data. Because of its scalability and cost effectiveness, cloud-based solutions are projected to be a big driver over the forecast era. Small and medium-sized businesses are likely to adopt these solutions. The availability of open source solutions could limit growth in the coming years. Over the forecast era, Asia Pacific and North America are expected to be the most important regional DBMS markets. In Asia Pacific, demand for cloud-based DBMS, also known as database as a service, is expected to grow

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Oracle, Microsoft, IBM, SAP, Amazon AWS, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Release ID: 89047005