Data governance and security solutions provider "QueryPie" partners with collaborative documentation tool "Typed" to enhance productivity and streamline collaboration

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea's fastest-growing data governance and security platform, QueryPie has partnered with Typed to enhance productivity and streamline collaboration across their processes. Typed is also a member of the Born2Global Centre.

Working with multiple clients and teams across the world, QueryPie was in need of a robust work management tool for content management, technical documentation, reporting, workflows, and planning that could ensure a single source of truth for the entire content repository, in addition to a more streamlined process for team collaboration. This led QueryPie to partner with Typed, a document-based collaboration tool designed to boost productivity by seamlessly integrating research and output in one place.

Focused on an information-rich experience, Typed's knowledge management features ensure that all links, tasks, resources, and videos are collated together in one place while creating content.

Typed's major features are:

Spaces: A new way of conducting categorization that helps teams stay organized by separating different documents and projects based on business needs.

A new way of conducting categorization that helps teams stay organized by separating different documents and projects based on business needs. Inbox - An inbox that connects everything, designed especially to store uncategorized and unassigned links, resources, and reference documents and sort them later.

An inbox that connects everything, designed especially to store uncategorized and unassigned links, resources, and reference documents and sort them later. Project - A way for teams to create new projects and organize the associated documents based on different categories. One of the unique selling points of Typed is its deep integration with Google Drive, which allows for end-to-end synchronization with Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

A way for teams to create new projects and organize the associated documents based on different categories. One of the unique selling points of Typed is its deep integration with Google Drive, which allows for end-to-end synchronization with Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides. Document - The main space for creating documents from scratch or linking existing G Suite documents. On top of the familiar G Suite interface, Typed provides an extra layer of functionality to enhance productivity and collaboration.

The main space for creating documents from scratch or linking existing G Suite documents. On top of the familiar G Suite interface, Typed provides an extra layer of functionality to enhance productivity and collaboration. Library - Typed's organizational control center, featuring a space for collating all research-related information, including webpages, PDFs, images, videos, and built-in Typed memos, for easier access to research data.

Typed's organizational control center, featuring a space for collating all research-related information, including webpages, PDFs, images, videos, and built-in Typed memos, for easier access to research data. Knowledge Network - Revolutionizing the traditional folder structure by providing a bird's-eye view of the linkages and relationships among documents, which is especially useful in cases of multiple documents and associated references.

Revolutionizing the traditional folder structure by providing a bird's-eye view of the linkages and relationships among documents, which is especially useful in cases of multiple documents and associated references. Tasks - One of the highlights of Typed, allowing the platform to replace traditional document and wiki applications. Enables team collaboration by assigning tasks and deadlines to users, and synchronizing them with Google Calendar.

One of the highlights of Typed, allowing the platform to replace traditional document and wiki applications. Enables team collaboration by assigning tasks and deadlines to users, and synchronizing them with Google Calendar. Highlights - Typed also incorporates highlighting key bits of text for better visibility and ease of use, allowing users to gain important insights at a glance.

Typed also incorporates highlighting key bits of text for better visibility and ease of use, allowing users to gain important insights at a glance. Review Requests - Another fundamental cross-team collaboration feature, enabling reviewers to easily manage document permissions and requests.

Typed Founder and CEO Woojin Kim said: "QueryPie's partnership with Typed will help streamline their business workflow, making documents quicker, smarter, and more powerful. Our ultimate goal is to provide a solution that saves QueryPie time and increases their team's productivity so that they can focus on supplying robust data governance solutions to their clients."

QueryPie's CISO, Kenny Park, added: "Typed has changed the way we approach our documentation. While working in G Suite, we never realized how unproductive and tiring it can be to juggle multiple websites, links, resources, and research materials. Typed provides what you need automatically, which allows our team to focus better. Also, with hundreds of documents and no native document management structure in G Suite, an organized folder structure is exactly what we needed. Our business team is already more productive and collaborative."

About Typed

Typed (typed.do), developed by Business Canvas, is a collaborative documentation tool that optimizes teamwork by connecting your team's scattered documents and workflows. One of the fastest-growing SaaS companies in Korea, Typed's core technology is focused on revolutionizing digital knowledge management. The current status quo of information management focuses largely on directory structures, traditionally known as the folder system. By capturing relational data among files and syncing them with user behavior, Typed saves and manages information through a network structure, much like how our brains process information. Typed thus provides an environment where all team members can efficiently reutilize information and streamline collaboration, saving the time and money that people often waste on a daily basis looking for but failing to find the information they need.

About QueryPie

QueryPie (querypie.com) is an advanced data governance and service organization control solution developed by CHEQUER that simplifies data access and manages scattered data sources and data protection policies. QueryPie provides visibility and control over cloud applications, data, and users across multiple databases and cloud data platforms, allowing enterprises to gain access to the data they need while maintaining privacy and providing service organization control reports to ensure compliance with regulatory authorities, such as the ISMS, PCI-DSS, GDPR, CCPA, and HIPAA. Through centralized user provisioning, data access control, masking, and auditing, QueryPie protects customer account data, credit cards, healthcare information, member points, credit scores, customer contact information, bank account information, and other sensitive data. Our comprehensive privacy and compliance management solutions span multiple cloud services, including AWS, Azure, Databricks, GCP, Snowflake, and Starburst, among others.

About the Born2Global Centre

The Born2Global Centre (born2global.com) is a full-cycle service platform for global expansion. It has set the standard for a thriving startup ecosystem as a primary Korean government agency under the Ministry of Science and ICT since 2013. The Born2Global Centre has helped startups expand and transform by providing them with the resources they need and facilitating their engagement and connection with the global market.