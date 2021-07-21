Data reconciliation company, Duco, hires new APAC Head of Sales to reach new frontiers in tech

Tat Wee Koh brings his impressive depth of knowledge in sales and technology to Duco.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 21 July 2021 - Tat Wee Koh has been appointed Head of Sales for APAC at Duco , a UK-based fintech provider of data control services. In this role, Tat Wee will lead the sales and business development efforts to continue expanding Duco's presence in Asia, develop new channels, and contribute to the company's marketing and business strategies.













Since 2018, Duco has been expanding their company portfolio with strong commercial teams in Singapore that play an integral role in increasing their customers' successes. Duco has supported the growth of their customers and users in Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand. Across the region, Duco has also introduced banks, asset managers and fintech companies, which include digital banks and crypto companies, to a revolutionary data management system. Duco's goal is to provide their customers greater agility, speed and efficiency with their regulatory and business data controls requirements.

Tat Wee joins Duco with more than 15 years of experience in technology and sales to continue Duco's expansion. Prior to joining Duco, Tat Wee gained expertise growing and leading high-performance sales teams in Asia at Wolters Kluwer and Temenos.

"I am honored to join the Duco team and help to build on the solid foundation developed over the last couple of years. Duco is perfectly positioned to help its clients transform their business for better efficiency, lower risk and reduce cost," stated Tat Wee.

Keith Man, Head of Asia Pacific at Duco added, "We are delighted to have Tat Wee join the Duco leadership team and continue building on what we have achieved since we started in the region. I am confident that with his breadth and depth of experience, Tat Wee will help drive Duco's growth in APAC."

Duco aims to help with the industry's rapid technological expansion with their data reconciliation service.

Connect with Tat Wee at tatwee.koh@du.co or on LinkedIn .

About DUCO

Duco provides innovative technology that empowers end users to consolidate, standardise and reconcile any type of data in Duco's cloud. They give firms on-demand data integrity and insight, helping to drive operational efficiency, business agility and strategic decision-making. Their solutions are used by some of the largest companies in the world, including international banks, investment managers, exchanges, insurance firms and challenger fintech companies. They have been recognised as the Best Reconciliation Platform at the Buy-Side Technology Awards 2018, as well as won Best Data Governance Solution at the WatersTechnology Inside Market and Reference Data Awards 2018, amongst several other awards and recognitions.





#Duco