Databricks Appoints Trâm Phi as Senior Vice President and General Counsel

Former DocuSign Executive Brings Impressive Expertise Across Public and Private Markets



SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Databricks, the Data and AI company and pioneer of the data lakehouse paradigm, today announced the appointment of Trâm Phi as Senior Vice President and General Counsel. In this role, Phi will pull from her decades of experience scaling high-growth companies, both public and private, to lead and grow the legal function at Databricks. She will join the company's executive leadership team.

"Trâm's depth of experience and focus on operational excellence in scaling impactful legal and regulatory functions across enterprise software is critical to our continued success as a company," said Ali Ghodsi, CEO and Co-Founder of Databricks. "Her leadership and expertise across both public and private markets will prove invaluable to Databricks in a time of high-growth and transition. We are excited to welcome Trâm to the company and look forward to having her as an important member of our executive team."

Phi joins Databricks from DocuSign, where she most recently served as SVP, General Counsel helping to scale the legal function and leading the transition of DocuSign to a mature public company. Prior to DocuSign, Phi was the Chief Legal Officer and Chief of Staff at Imperva for nearly eight years and was the Vice President, General Counsel of ArcSight, leading each of the cyber security software providers' legal teams as they navigated the transition from private to public markets. She has led an impressive range of strategic transactions in these prior roles.

"The innovative spirit at Databricks is inspiring and I am thrilled to be joining a pioneering company that's addressing the challenges and opportunities stemming from the proliferation of data," said Phi. "Being part of this team as we help our customers harness data in a meaningful way - not only for businesses but for the world around us - is the opportunity of a lifetime and I look forward to what lies ahead."

About Databricks

Databricks is the data and AI company. More than 7,000 organizations worldwide — including Comcast, Condé Nast, H&M, and over 40% of the Fortune 500 — rely on the Databricks Lakehouse Platform to unify their data, analytics and AI. Databricks is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices around the globe. Founded by the original creators of Apache Spark™, Delta Lake and MLflow, Databricks is on a mission to help data teams solve the world's toughest problems. To learn more, follow Databricks on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.