Databricks Extends Partner Program with Introduction of Brickbuilder Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Databricks, the Data and AI company and pioneer of the data lakehouse paradigm, is increasing its investment in its growing partner ecosystem as more customers adopt the lakehouse. Today, Databricks is announcing the debut of Brickbuilder Solutions : data and AI solutions expertly designed by leading consulting partners to address industry-specific business requirements on the Databricks Lakehouse Platform.

As part of the launch, Databricks has partnered with industry-leaders like Avanade, Deloitte, Lovelytics and Tredence to jointly develop and implement a suite of solutions that help customers solve their analytics challenges, adopt more agile processes, and break into new revenue streams. From demand forecasting and revenue growth management solutions to value-at-risk data models and AI-powered recommendation engines, these Brickbuilder Solutions combine the power of the Databricks Lakehouse Platform with the proven experience of partners to accelerate data and AI use cases for organizations across every industry.

Looking ahead, Databricks will continue to build industry-specific lakehouses. The added investment in industry innovation is a key focus area for Kori O'Brien, SVP of Global Consulting and SI Partners who joined the company last year from Salesforce, where she spent a decade building and leading a robust global partner organization and most recently served as the SVP of Alliances and Partner Sales.

"Databricks is pioneering the lakehouse category and has an incredible opportunity to build and shape an ecosystem for partners to thrive," said Kori O'Brien, SVP of Global Consulting and SI Partners at Databricks. "We're excited to double-down on our partner initiatives this year, as they are a critical force in helping customers derive value from data and AI. These efforts include expanding our global partner team and investing in infrastructure and training programs that will deliver a best-in-class experience for our rapidly expanding partner organization."

Andy Kofoid, President of Global Field Operations at Databricks, added, "Partners play an integral role in expanding and scaling Databricks' go-to-market function and bringing the power of the lakehouse to more customers around the world."

Brickbuilder Solutions is one of several ways in which Databricks is enabling and accelerating an ecosystem around its Lakehouse Platform recently, including:

The launch of Databricks Ventures and the Lakehouse Fund, which has invested in companies like Arcion (Blitzz) , dbt Labs , Hunters.ai , Labelbox , and TickSmith that are extending or using the lakehouse ecosystem and architecture to create and empower the next generation of data and AI-powered companies.

and the Lakehouse Fund, which has invested in companies like , , , , and that are extending or using the lakehouse ecosystem and architecture to create and empower the next generation of data and AI-powered companies. The introduction of Partner Connect to help customers quickly discover a broad set of validated data, analytics, and AI tools from leading ISV partners like Fivetran , Labelbox , Microsoft Power BI, Prophecy , Rivery and Tableau , and easily integrate them with their Databricks lakehouse across multiple cloud providers.

Extending the power of Databricks' Lakehouse Platform and delivering deeper functionality for customers with Brickbuilder Solutions

"Along with Databricks, we have combined the significant investments and strengths of both companies to meet and support client demand through industry solutions. We have jointly released customer personalization accelerators and low risk enterprise Hadoop migration to accelerate business results for Financial Services clients. Most recently, we worked closely with Databricks to develop Risk Management for Financial Services, a suite of lakehouse solutions covering regulatory, financial and business risk solutions," said Alan Grogan, Executive Lead, Data Platform Modernization at Avanade.

"Our clients are looking to simplify data and analytics architectures as they unlock business value through the power of cloud and AI technologies," said Maulik Shah, Databricks Alliance Leader, and Managing Director, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Our clients are taking an AI-first approach to migrating and modernizing legacy data platforms to the cloud – in addition to the traditional BI and SQL use-cases, they are architecting for forward-looking use-cases, such as real-time, data sharing and interop, AI/ML, and multi-cloud, to achieve long-term and sustainable business value."

Francisco Barroso, Analytics & Cognitive Offering Leader, and Principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP, added, "Deloitte's deep industry and client experiences across the commercial and public sectors, as well as our experience building integrated, secure, and multi-cloud ready solutions on top of the Databricks Lakehouse Platform, has been a game changer for our clients. Now, they are able to focus on critical shifts in their business, assess data- and AI-driven insights, and see significant improvement in both top- and bottom-line performance – all at a faster pace, with higher quality, and with lower costs. We are excited about the continued collaboration with Databricks and continue to invest heavily and relentlessly in innovations for our joint clients."

As organizations around the world embrace the data lakehouse paradigm, they can confidently adopt powerful data solutions and services that are customized for the lakehouse and backed by world-class consulting partners who have deep technical expertise and implementation experience with the modern data stack and Databricks' platform.

