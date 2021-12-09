Dataiku Increases Commitment to the Japanese Market to Accelerate Everyday AI in Japan

Strengthens partner collaboration and direct sales with a new team for the Japanese market

SINGAPORE, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dataiku , the platform for Everyday AI, today announced an increased commitment to the Japanese market with a new team to help Japanese companies systemize the use of data for exceptional business results. Dataiku aims to accelerate Everyday AI in the Japanese market by strengthening partner collaboration and direct sales.

Dataiku, founded in 2013, enables over 450 companies globally to leverage one end-to-end platform to design, deploy, govern, and manage AI and analytics applications. The commitment in Japan is in response to the growing demand from companies in the market to infuse the use of data and AI throughout their organizations and into their day-to-day operations as one of the key drivers of digital transformation.

"Dataiku continues to evolve tremendously to help enterprises achieve Everyday AI and elevate people to be extraordinary, arming them with the ability to make better day-to-day decisions for positive business results. In 2021, we further strengthened our existing partnership with the major cloud providers— Microsoft Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud to more quickly contribute to enterprises that are promoting their digital transformation on multi-cloud," said Richard Jones, VP, APAC General Manager at Dataiku. "Our new team for Japan is based in Shibuya and has sales, engineering, data science, marketing, and technical support functions to strongly support Japanese customers leveraging data and AI."

Since 2019, Dataiku has successively partnered with Intec Inc. , Dentsu Digital Inc ., AIR Company Limited , Nomura Research Institute , and NTT Data Intellilink Corporation to provide its products to customers in Japan. Dataiku will continue to expand its business through collaboration with these three companies and various other partners and focus on direct sales. Dataiku has been used among multiple enterprises in Japan, including KANEKA CORPORATION and GMO Financial Holdings, Inc .

With Dataiku, enterprises can streamline work processes using prebuilt components and automation, consistently manage and govern teams and projects, and create transparent, repeatable, and scalable AI and analytics programs. A key feature of Dataiku is its highly visual interface that allows not only data scientists, but also data engineers, business analysts, and all other users involved in the use of data and AI to work on one cohesive platform.

Key Features of Dataiku

Seamless connectivity to data, no matter where it's stored or in what format

Faster data cleaning, wrangling, mining, and visualization

The latest in machine learning technology (including AutoML and deep learning) all in one place and ready to be operationalized with automation environments, scenarios, and advanced monitoring

Every step in the data-to-insights process can be done in code or with a visual interface

Enterprise-level security with fine-grained access rights

About Dataiku

Dataiku is the platform for Everyday AI that allows companies to leverage one central solution to design, deploy, govern, and manage AI and analytics applications. Since its founding in 2013, the company has been the leader in democratizing data and empowering organization-wide collaboration. Today, more than 450 companies worldwide use Dataiku to integrate and streamline their use of data and AI, driving diverse use cases from fraud detection and customer churn prevention to predictive maintenance and supply chain optimization. Stay connected with us on our blog , Twitter ( @dataiku ) and on LinkedIn .

