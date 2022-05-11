Dataiku Named in The 2022 Gartner® Market Guides for Multipersona and Engineering Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms

Dataiku Recognized as a Representative Vendor in Both Market Guides

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataiku , a 2x Leader (2020 and 2021) in the Magic QuadrantTM for Data Science and ML Platforms, today announced that it has been identified as a Representative Vendor by Gartner in both the Market Guide for Multipersona Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms[1] and the Market Guide for DSML Engineering Platforms.[2]

Read why the Magic QuadrantTM for Data Science and ML Platforms was retired and how to access both Gartner Market Guides in the blog "Making Everyday AI a Reality: Dataiku Cited in Gartner 2022 Market Guides."

"We believe being listed as a Representative Vendor in both Gartner Market Guides — one that focuses on democratization and bringing in non-experts to AI projects and one that focuses on scaling advanced ML and AI projects — reinforces Dataiku's value: empowering all people in a central place, accelerating the time it takes to deliver AI projects, and governing the lifecycles of all AI projects," said Florian Douetteau, co-founder and CEO of Dataiku.

Both analytics leaders and practitioners alike can use this research for analyst-backed insights on the two types of platforms, functionalities that each prioritize, key trends in each market, and more. According to Gartner, "The AI and data science platform market is due to grow to over $10 billion by 2025 at a 21.6% compounded annual growth rate. This growth in the market mirrors the investments made by organizations in data science and ML initiatives, which are largely turning from strategy to execution."

You can access both reports, compliments of Dataiku, here .

[1]Gartner, Inc., Market Guide for Multipersona Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms, Pieter den Hamer, Carlie Idoine, et al. 2 May 2022. [2]Market Guide for DSML Engineering Platforms, Afraz Jaffri, Erick Brethenoux, et al. 2 May 2022.

