Dathena Inducted Into the Elite Accreditation@SGD Program by Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA)

SINGAPORE, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dathena, a deep-tech company delivering AI-driven data security and privacy solutions for the global modern digital workplace, joins the select list of companies to earn the Accreditation@SGD awarded by Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).



The Accreditation@SG Digital (Accreditation@SGD) program was launched in 2014 to accelerate the growth of promising tech companies in Singapore by credentialing them for substantial public- and private-sector projects. To achieve accreditation, companies undergo a thorough financial, commercial and technological evaluation. The program has helped position pioneering companies as qualified contenders to government agencies and large enterprises throughout Singapore. More than S$630 million worth of project opportunities have been created for accredited companies.

Christopher Muffat, Founder and CEO of Dathena, said:



"We are honoured and humbled to receive this prestigious accreditation by the IMDA, which shows Singapore's dedication to building a world-class data privacy and security ecosystem. This accreditation is testament to Dathena's continuous commitment to meeting the growing and pressing data-protection needs of organizations around the globe with our proprietary AI-driven solutions. We look forward to partnering with IMDA to create a world where data is safe for everyone, every organization, every day."

Since Dathena's launch in 2016, top-tier organizations across industries including financial services, aerospace, defence, e-commerce and digital services have greatly reduced information security risk while achieving operational excellence with Dathena's cutting-edge suite of products.

Edwin Low, Director of Innovation & Tech Ecosystem, Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore said:

"We are pleased to welcome Dathena to be part of the Accreditation@SG Digital program. We see great potential in their AI-driven platform, which has the capability to identify and classify sensitive data from structured and unstructured data sets. This will help government agencies and enterprises to protect data - the new currency of an increasingly data-driven world."

About Dathena:

Dathena is a deep-tech company that brings a new paradigm to data privacy and security solutions. In a world of ever-growing information, regulation and consumer privacy expectations, enterprises around the globe rely on Dathena to identify, classify and control their sensitive data, reduce risks and enhance the data protection framework.

Leveraging the power of modern AI technologies, Dathena delivers breakthrough, petabyte-scale solutions with unprecedented accuracy, efficiency and speed that build consumer trust in a digital world and ensure the "privacy and data security protection journey." Founded in 2016, with offices in Singapore, Geneva, Paris and New York City, Dathena employs more than 100 people, including the world's top data scientists and information risk experts. For more information, go to http://www.dathena.io/.

