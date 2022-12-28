Dave Beal, the founder of Brain Power Wellness, reviews the organization's retreats as part of an exclusive interview released recently.

Dave Beal, the founder of Brain Power Wellness, reviews the organization's retreats in a recently released exclusive interview. The organization's mission is to help transform the culture of partner schools through community building, holistic wellness, self-development, and mindfulness activities for teachers, administrations, parents, and teachers.

One of the main ways the organization does this is through its Brain Power Wellness retreats, which help to teach and emphasize its main principles.

The organization has hosted Brain Powell Wellness retreats since 2016. There are multiple types of retreats, with the organization's most recent one focused on teachers. At the Certified Teacher Leader Retreat, Brain Power Wellness reviews principles necessary to empower teachers to be the point person to facilitate a vibrant wellness and mindfulness program in their school.

The organization also hosts Brain Power Wellness retreats focused on families over the summer. Those retreats aim to bring families together in a fun and heartwarming way, allowing them to connect with each other away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

By connecting with nature and meeting other amazing families, all participants have fun and learn a lot from each other.

Other Brain Power Wellness retreats include some focused on student leadership, staff, principals, and executives. All retreats have a similar goal: helping grow leaders who can sustain the organization's work.

Brain Power Wellness was founded in 2007 by Beal, a former fifth-grade teacher from Brooklyn, New York. Beal, who was passionate about empowering his students, recognized they needed help managing stress.

Beal saw positive changes in his own health and a greater connection with his students after integrating activities such as tai chi, yoga, and mindfulness to reduce his stress. He then integrated mind-body exercises into his classroom to help his students, and the results proved very effective.

School administrations asked Beal to develop a school-wide mindfulness and SEL program after they saw the results. Beal eventually left the classroom to start Brain Power Wellness, and since 2007, the organization has impacted more than 25,000 teachers and more than 500,000 students in 500 schools across the country.

All Brain Power Wellness retreats have unique aspects to them, depending on the audience. But, all seek to deepen participants' experience with wellness and mindfulness through directed classes focused on self-care. Beal, the founder of Brain Power Wellness, consistently reviews the results of the retreats and incorporates new activity-based learning based on feedback and results.

While the retreats include some classroom instruction and presentations, much of them focus on physical activity and getting out into nature.

Through the wealth of information given by participants of Brain Power Wellness reviews, Beal is able to consistently improve the program so that it's tending to the needs of those who attend.

For more information about Brain Power Wellness retreats, please visit the organization's website, www.brainpowerwellness.com.

About Brain Power Wellness

Brain Power Wellness is a school-based wellness company that supports healthier school environments. Transforming partner schools through self-development, mindfulness, community building, retreats, SEL, holistic wellness, and brain training, Brain Power Wellness helps teachers, students, parents, and administrators. Since 2007, it has impacted more than 25,000 teachers and half a million students in 500 schools worldwide.

