David and Goliath: Black Haus Agent Steve Buckley's Triumph in Wiri Property Sale

In a tale reminiscent of David and Goliath, the sale of 6B Mana Place, Wiri .. Commercial Property Broker, Steve Buckley, from Real Estate Agency, Black Haus (licensed by the REAA 2008) is the unsung hero in this story, showcasing courage and determination.

—

This industrial unit, initially listed by an international giant on the 27th of April, seemed destined for a specific fate – to be sold by deadline sale on the 31st of May. Unfortunately, for the owners, Auckland retirees, who planned to reinvest the funds and ensure their support network could remain close to them in their retirement, their plans had to be put on hold.





The deadline came and went – no sale. After 90 days, the sole agency agreement lapsed yet this fantastic industrial unit in the heart of South Auckland had not yet been sold. Steve saw an opportunity to step in and make a difference. Black Haus, and yet another powerhouse agency, were provided general listings and commenced advertising in mid-August. Now, up against two industry giants Steve Buckley remained undeterred.



Steve presented an acceptable offer to the vendors, within a mere 10 days. Three and a half weeks later, the sale of 6B Mana Place, Wiri was unconditional. With the settlement due in the next few weeks the very happy vendor is able to continue their plan for retirement.



This success story is a testament to Steve Buckley's belief in finding creative solutions to help clients achieve their goals. In a world where the industry giants often dominate, Steve's has shown that with the right agent, David can indeed triumph over Goliath.



About Steve Buckley - https://commercialpropertybrokerauckland.co.nz/

Steve Buckley previously worked in the fitness industry as a Strength and Conditioning Specialist (renowned mostly for his time with the NZ Breakers when they won their first NBL championship in 2011, successfully defended it in 2012 and 2013, and reclaimed it in 2015). After buying his first home, Mr. Buckley decided that he wanted to learn more about property investments and obtained a real estate salesperson license. He is currently licensed under Black Haus, a commercial real estate agency founded in Auckland in 2018.



A satisfied client said: " I have engaged several agents to locate a new office for my growing business. Many of the agents I contacted were very slow to respond. The service I received from Steve Buckley was outstanding. Steve was prompt to respond and quickly compiled a list of perfect spaces, many of which I hadn’t had from other larger agencies and I believe Steve managed to offer these due to his network. I will engage Steve again in the future.."



Interested parties can learn more at https://nz.linkedin.com/in/stevebuckleypropertybroker/

About Us: Once a strength and conditioning specialist in the professional sports industry, Steve Buckley now a broker at a commercial property agency helps clients lease, sell, or buy commercial property in Auckland. He has successfully leased properties ranging from retail shops, warehouses, and yards to modern offices, showrooms, and more.

Contact Info:

Name: Steve Buckley

Email: Send Email

Organization: Commercial Property Broker Auckland Steve Buckley

Address: 48 Greys Avenue, Auckland CBD, Auckland 1010

Phone: 027 339 8398

Website: https://commercialpropertybrokerauckland.co.nz/



Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBdFzHQ5W7Qsi_UnJLcTfOA

Release ID: 89110369

In case of identifying any problems, concerns, or inaccuracies in the content shared in this press release, or if a press release needs to be taken down, we urge you to notify us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our dedicated team will be readily accessible to address your concerns and take swift action within 8 hours to rectify any issues identified or assist with the removal process. We are committed to delivering high-quality content and ensuring accuracy for our valued readers.