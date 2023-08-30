David Malcolm, San Diego Business Leader, Accepted into Fast Company Executive Board

David Malcolm, based in San Diego, becomes a distinguished member of the Fast Company Executive Board, a select group of accomplished business leaders dedicated to shaping the future of business.

David Malcolm, president of Cal West Apartments, renowned for providing exceptional rental accommodations in San Diego and South Riverside counties, has been accepted to join the esteemed Fast Company Executive Board. This exclusive group of professionals comprises company founders and senior executives.

Malcolm was selected to join the community based on his experience and proven expertise in real estate. As a member, Malcolm joins industry-leading peers in technology, marketing, advertising, social impact, media, entertainment, corporate leadership, creative design, nonprofits, and social responsibility.

“Joining the Fast Company Executive Board is a professional honor and an opportunity to interact with like-minded leaders, driving innovation and impactful change," Malcolm said.

Founded in 2021, the Fast Company Executive Board provides members access to a curated network of company founders and senior executives through the private online platform. Members can help one another solve business challenges, make connections, and share information through lively discussions, virtual events, and online meetups.

Members also have the opportunity to publish relevant professional insights in bylined articles and Expert Panels on www.FastCompany.com. Some specific focus areas are innovation, creativity, design, technology, and social impact.

Additional benefits include access to personal and professional growth opportunities, invitations to VIP educational experiences, and complimentary membership in EXEC—the luxury hotel, travel, lifestyle, and business benefits program.

About David Malcolm

David Malcolm, a community leader in San Diego, has undergone a remarkable journey in his professional path, excelling in real estate, making substantial contributions through public and community service, and displaying a deep commitment to philanthropic initiatives, particularly focused on providing educational opportunities.

With over 50 years of experience in the real estate industry, he has a remarkable track record of exceeding $4 billion through successful sales, acquisitions, and loan negotiations. Malcolm currently leads Cal West Apartments, a reputable source of premium rental housing in San Diego and South Riverside counties.

Having dedicated 32 years to the St. Vincent de Paul Management Board, a Father Joe’s Villages subsidiary, he prioritizes proven solutions to reducing homelessness. At the same time, his philanthropic focus on education is evident through support for the San Diego Foundation’s Community Scholars Initiative, participation on the San Diego Christian College Board, and the creation of the David Malcolm Scholarship for outstanding students who have overcome challenges to pursue their aspirations.



