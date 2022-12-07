David Woroboff Launches Scholarship for Entrepreneurs

California Entrepreneur David Woroboff Provides Scholarship Funding To Students Who Want To Become Business Owners

—

Students studying to become entrepreneurs can now apply for the David Woroboff Scholarship for Entrepreneurs. The scholarship is open for university and college students undertaking a course to become entrepreneurs in the future. Students in high school who will attend a college or university to pursue a course that will nurture them to become entrepreneurs are also welcome to apply. The scholarship will be awarded to a student based on a short essay competition. All eligible students must participate in an essay competition not exceeding 1000 words explaining the topic “product or service that will help underprivileged people”. The student will be awarded a total amount of $500 to pay for tuition and education. Mr. Woroboff will also mentor the student and help them bring their idea to reality. Along with the essay, students should provide their phone numbers, name of school attending, and a personal Bio. Interested students should email their responses no later than 5/15/2023.

David Woroboff has first-hand experience with how the rising cost of education is putting a lot of pressure on students studying on the road to becoming entrepreneurs. Although many talented students are passionate about becoming entrepreneurs, not all can afford the right education. The high cost of education has forced students to drop out of school while some must work part-time to earn money for their education. No one understands the struggles that students studying en route to become entrepreneurs go through more than Mr. Woroboff. For that reason, he is offering a scholarship fund to a student that has the vision. He is offering his scholarship as a way to give back to the community to nurture a future entrepreneur. Through his scholarship, David Woroboff wishes to raise awareness of the many challenges that future entrepreneurs go through in their many years of studying. He also hopes that his scholarship will not only ease the financial burden of the most deserving student but also open more opportunities for student entrepreneurs to find the help they need.

Since the year 1986, David Woroboff has improved America's health and safety through leading-edge technology. He is an innovator who served as a Corporate Director of Strategy for Boeing, Northrop Grumman, and Hughes Electronics. As a Director, he was part of the team that came up and built the DirectTV system. He started his career at AT&T Bell labs in an accelerated management program and then was moved to Southern California to be on a Top Secret government communication project. Woroboff was also the Vice President of the innovative software company Attivio in Boston. He is the one who founded 24/7 Call-A-Doc which is now recognized as a leader in the mental health and telemedicine industry. He studied at SUNY Albany where he graduated with a BA in Business Administration. He also holds a Master's Degree in Computer Engineering from the University of Southern California. He also holds an Executive Business degree from the Anderson School of Management at UCLA. Having many years of experience and success, Woroboff wishes to give back to the future generation of entrepreneurs by offering a scholarship fund to help the future entrepreneur. All interested students should visit David Woroboff's official scholarship page for more information.

Contact Info:

Name: David Woroboff

Email: Send Email

Organization: David Woroboff Scholarship

Website: https://davidworoboffscholarship.com



Release ID: 89086094

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.