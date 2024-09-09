Davis Bucco & Makara Lawyers Continue Streak of Winning the Super Lawyers Selection for Eight Consecutive Years

Davis Bucco & Makara has continued to be recognized for its lawyers’ expertise and excellence in commercial litigation, transactions, and daily business operations.

Davis Bucco & Makara has once again emerged as a top law firm in construction and real estate as one of their own, Paul Bucco, won the 2024 Super Lawyers Selection. This year marks the 8thyear in a row that Davis Bucco & Makara lawyers have been selected as Super Lawyers.

This consistent recognition of Davis Bucco & Makara lawyers by the Super Lawyers Selection is a stamp of approval of the law firm’s exceptional legal services and excellence in the commercial real estate sector. Since 2017, the firm’s renowned Pennsylvania real estate lawyers, specializing in commercial litigation, transactions, and construction matters, have continued to be recognized for their expertise and outstanding client service. Paul Bucco, the Super Lawyers Selection recipient and Managing Partner, said the award is a testament to the firm’s longstanding commitment to excellence.

“We are honored and proud that our law firm continues to excel and further solidify its place in the industry,” he said. “This was our goal when we founded Davis Bucco & Makara and even now, more than 35 years later, we still remain committed to maintaining our growing reputation as a top partner for small and large commercial businesses across Pennsylvania.”

Since its founding in 1990, Davis Bucco & Makara’s Pennsylvania real estate lawyers have increasingly been credited as leaders in their specialties. The firm boasts a team of lawyers who are well-versed in construction and real estate law and possess significant experience in commercial industry operations. Hence, Davis Bucco & Makara is frequently celebrated for its attorneys’ dedication to delivering the highest quality legal services.

The firm recognizes that its continued success depends on the talent, hard work, and dedication of its lawyers. Therefore, besides laying a solid framework for its clients, Davis Bucco & Makara also believes in steadily recognizing the efforts of its team of attorneys who have made this and many other achievements possible.

Davis Bucco & Makara’s strategic and pragmatic approach to clients’ legal needs has gained recognition in the industry. Using its decades of knowledge and experience, the firm’s lawyers focus on helping clients establish objectives that match available resources to avoid problems. Moreover, the firm takes pride in offering clients unmatched accessibility. Beyond its offices in Conshohocken, Lehigh Valley, Reading, and Philadelphia, clients can call on the firm’s assistance during nights and weekends. “Our commitment to our clients transcends transactional support,” added Paul. “We aim to be available to our clients when they need us and to bring them tangible value by handling their disputes and offering complete coverage for their real estate transactions.”

Davis Bucco & Makara has the benefit of being involved in commercial litigation and transactions in construction and real estate from the very beginning. With its team’s professional excellence continuing to draw attention across the industry and a proven track record of success for its clients, the firm has sufficiently demonstrated its unmatched understanding of the complexities of commercial, transaction, and construction law.

See how else Davis Bucco & Makara’s Pennsylvania real estate lawyers have maintained their eight-year win streak in the Super Lawyers Selection.

