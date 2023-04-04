Day Trading Chatroom Membership & Coaching Launched By My Investing Club

'My Investing Club' (MIC) - a leading trading education platform and chatroom - announces its trading community and expert coaching services for traders of all skill levels.

The latest launch affirms MIC's commitment to providing accessible training and resources for aspiring day traders. The chatroom already has over 2,000 active members - a global community of like-minded traders at various stages of their stock market careers.

More details can be found at https://myinvestingclub.com

The announcement outlines a range of resources for MIC subscribers including an expansion of the platform's flagship mentorship program. This popular feature connects enrollees with established professional traders to expedite their learning journey. Coupled with the spirit of community and peer support found in the chatroom, mentoring offers members a chance to learn from elite-level practitioners.

The chatroom's success reflects the popularity of social media platforms in the digital age with an easy and intuitive way to make friends, establish new contacts, and find some fresh inspiration from one's peers. Subscribers can access features like the weekly webinar series which contains live market recaps and analysis of current trends and patterns.

The MIC mentorship program gives subscribers access to their coach seven days a week via voice call or direct messaging. Not only does this service represent a more cost-effective option for trading students but the level of access offered by the mentoring panel is unmatched by rival platforms.

For beginners, a seven-hour accelerator course takes them through every aspect of day trading. This includes modules on technical and fundamental analysis, stock scanning, SEC filings, stock splits, sector hype & craze alongside risk management strategies, and broker regulations.

The coaching team has overseen millions of dollars worth of deals during their careers and is passionate about helping a new generation of traders find the same kind of success. Founders Alex Temiz and Bao Nguyen seek to offer beginner and intermediate traders proven strategies that can deliver consistent returns.

Other MIC features include daily trading blueprints and on-demand access to a large video encyclopedia of training resources covering virtually every topic related to day trading.

MIC co-founder Alex Temiz says, “It is our mission to mentor and guide as many people as possible to become consistently profitable day traders. When we first started, we wished there was someone to help us. MIC was created to arm traders of all levels with all the necessary tools to achieve success and total financial freedom.”

For more information, go to https://myinvestingclub.com

