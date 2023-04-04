Day Trading Education Chatroom for Beginners Expanded by My Investing Club

The acclaimed trading education platform 'My Investing Club' (MIC) announces an expanded range of training tools for its growing subscriber base.

—

The latest launch solidifies MIC's place at the forefront of web-based day trading education with its affordable pricing model for beginner and more experienced traders alike. Built around its thriving chatroom and proprietary mentorship program, MIC provides an innovative and engaging way for subscribers to expedite their learning curve on all things related to day trading.

More details can be found at https://myinvestingclub.com

The announcement details MIC's comprehensive training topic list which covers everything from technical and fundamental analysis to broker regulations and risk management. The platform's educational services do not require any prior knowledge of day trading and reflect the founders' passion to make a stock market career open to everyone.

MIC hosts weekly webinars for its members, featuring live recaps and a flexible topic list that reacts to what is happening in the market right now. All training is augmented by the supportive chatroom community - a busy social hub in which traders from across the globe can connect with one another to offer advice, swap tips, and learn from the successes and failures of their peers.

The mentorship program connects members with a personal coach from a panel of established, elite-level day traders. Sessions can be conducted on a one-to-one basis or as part of a group. While other platforms offer this type of coaching, the level of mentor access offered by MIC - seven days a week via voice call or direct messaging - gives members industry-leading tutorials on demand.

New members can also take advantage of a seven-hour Accelerator course - a comprehensive introduction to the world of day trading. Topics include stock splits, scanning software, sector hype and craze, and short selling.

All tutorials and webinars are recorded and stored in the platform's state-of-the-art learning management system - a video encyclopedia of day trading content that can be accessed on demand from anywhere in the world.

MIC co-founder Alex Temiz says, “Being a member can transform your journey. Stop losing money following live trades online. Instead learn how to independently decide what, when, and how to trade. The right education is at My Investing Club. The time is now.”

For more information, go to https://myinvestingclub.com

Contact Info:

Name: Bradley Tosh

Email: Send Email

Organization: My Investing Club

Address: 979 Story Road STE 7078, San Jose, California 95122, United States

Website: https://myinvestingclub.com



Release ID: 89093376

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.