DAZN Group Poised For Future Growth With Exciting Changes To Executive Leadership Team

Shay Segev Leaves FTSE 100 Gambling Group Entain to Join Global Sports Streaming Platform as Co-Chief Executive Officer

James Rushton Elevated to Co-CEO, Bringing Nearly Two Decades of Sports Media Experience to the Role

LONDON and NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DAZN Group, the leading global sports streaming platform, announced today that Shay Segev and James Rushton have been named Co-Chief Executive Officers.

Segev will join DAZN Group in the coming months from Entain (formerly GVC Holdings), a FTSE 100 sports betting and gaming company. Segev's background in technology and proven experience in digital transformation at both Entain and previously Videobet and Playtech, means that he is ideally positioned to help drive DAZN through its next phase of rapid growth.

Rushton has served as DAZN Group Acting CEO since June 2020. Prior to that, he was Chief Revenue Officer where he oversaw all market launches and revenue management functions. Rushton has held a number of key roles throughout his tenure with the company that contributed to its rapid growth within the sports media industry and, ultimately, the transition to streaming.

"This is an important moment for DAZN Group as we deepen our leadership team and ready the organization for its next phase of growth," said John Skipper, DAZN Group Executive Chairman. "James has displayed tremendous leadership, navigating incredible challenges and achieving terrific results which have made us a stronger and more focused company.

"In Shay, we're adding depth and fresh expertise to the team. He is recognized as one of the leading figures in online gaming and brings vast technology and operations experience to the role as well as an impressive track record in digital transformation."

"It is incredible to be given an opportunity to lead a business with global reach and ambition as well as the technology and resources to deliver sports to the world," said Segev. "This role allows me to combine my passion for sport and transformative technology to disrupt and improve the consumer experience."

"Having been intimately involved in DAZN since its conception, I am pleased and excited to welcome Shay and lead DAZN Group together as we enter the next exciting chapter in our evolution," Rushton said.

DAZN first launched as a streaming service in 2016. From live matches to original programming, DAZN has partnered with the world's leading sports organizations to deliver premium content to fans in a way that matches today's evolving viewing habits. Today's announcement follows DAZN's successful global expansion in December, dramatically increasing the availability of its streaming platform to more than 200 countries and territories around the world.

