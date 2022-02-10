DBS, Olam International and Marriott Vacations Club share top honours as Kincentric Best Employers in Indonesia for 2021

Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb 10, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - DBS, Olam International and Marriott Vacations Club Worldwide have emerged as Indonesia's Best Employers in 2021, according to Kincentric's premium assessment that identifies organisations who demonstrated outstanding people practices and workplace excellence.DBS has earned the honours for the third consecutive year, Marriott Vacations Club for the second time in the last three years, while Olam International is a first-time winner. These companies are leading the way by creating engaging environments fostering organisational agility while building engaging leaders.Companies were evaluated against four research-based elements that are key to accelerating success: Employee Engagement, Organisational Agility, Talent Focus and Engaging Leadership. Kincentric Best Employers in Indonesia were found to be excelling in those areas.Success FactorsAccording to Kincentric's insights, Top Quartile companies are 20% points stronger on Agility scores, and 14% points more committed on Engaging Leadership as compared to their peers. This clearly demonstrates the importance of keeping people at the centre of all business decisions.In his congratulatory remarks to the Best Employers in Indonesia, Andrew How - Market Leader for Kincentric in Indonesia & Singapore, said, "The pandemic has significantly changed the nature of work and employee expectations at the workplace. It has brought about a fundamental shift in the way companies and their HR functions operate, accelerating the need for an adaptable and agile workforce to bolster business success.Kincentric Best Employers have consistently risen to these challenges and provided a first-class employee experience to their people along the way. It is this laser sharp focus on people that enables Kincentric Best Employers to be able to meet the ever-changing nature of work and evolving employees' aspirations."Trends from the 2021 Assessment:- Confidence level among employees at the Top Quartile companies is significantly high as compared to their peers. These companies are 17% points better when it comes to investing in new ideas for future success, 13% points above on customer responsiveness and as well as having a work environment that is diverse and inclusive.- On the personal development front, employees working in the Top Quartile organisations rated them higher by 14% points in supporting their career & development goals and 16% points ahead in terms of managing their strengths and improvement areas.- Leadership among the Top Quartile companies is also rated to be highly engaging by their employees with Senior Leadership being rated more than 10% points above in recognising efforts and results, and in being able to provide clear direction about the future as well as in owning responsibility for solutions.Commenting on their third consecutive year of recognition, Aries NP Sunu, Country Head of HR, PT Bank DBS Indonesia said, "Being recognised as Kincentric's Best Employer for three consecutive years is indeed another testament to the continuous effort at DBS Indonesia in constantly improving our employee journey and experience. This award serves as a continuous reminder that we need to consistently improve our performance, working culture, and engagement for our people to be the best, be the change, and be the difference."Dedev Parulian, Head of HR, Olam Indonesia, PNG, and Timor said, "It is a proud moment being assessed among Indonesia's Best Employers. Olam Indonesia has put in great efforts to create the best working place and environment for our employees, especially in terms of building People Capabilities and Fostering High-Performance Culture. These HR best practices have also enabled us to build and maintain a high level of Employee Engagement."Kincentric's global research has shown that given the present challenges around talent retention, employees who do not see good career opportunities or agree with their organisation's response to their well-being are four times more likely to leave.Copyright 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com