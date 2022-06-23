DBS VANTAGE VISA INFINITE CARD LAUNCHES WITH BEST-IN-CLASS EARN RATES AND SLEW OF LIFESTYLE PRIVILEGES FOR AFFLUENT CUSTOMERS

Cardholders enjoy up to 4 mpd and can choose between cashback and miles for their rewards every month – a first-in-market feature

SINGAPORE, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DBS has launched the much-awaited DBS Vantage Visa Infinite Card (DBS Vantage) for affluent customers who enjoy fine dining, luxury travel and above all, being generously rewarded for these experiences.

Said Anthony Seow, Head of Payments & Platforms, DBS Consumer Banking Group (Singapore), "DBS Vantage represents some of the best offerings the market has to offer for affluent customers. With best-in-class earn rates and exclusive privileges for travel, dining, and petrol purchases, we believe DBS Vantage will quickly become an indispensable part of customers' lifestyles by providing access to top-notch experiences coupled with generous and flexible rewards."

Best-in-class earn rates with no minimum spend

With earn rates that are among the highest in the affluent segment, cardholders will be able to rapidly accumulate miles or cashback without needing to meet any minimum spends.

Categories Miles per dollar (mpd) Cashback Local spending (No minimum spend) 1.5 mpd* 1.5 % Foreign currency/ overseas spending (No minimum spend) 2.2 mpd* 2.2 % Accelerated earn rate on dining and petrol till 31 Dec 2022 (capped at first SGD 2,000 spent per calendar month) 4 mpd 4 %

*Best-in-class earn rate for affluent cards in Singapore

Assuming a DBS Vantage cardholder spends SGD 5,000 per calendar month with SGD 3,000 on local spending, SGD 1,000 on foreign currency spending and SGD 1,000 on dining and petrol, they can expect to accumulate 35,700 in miles – more than enough for a flight to Bali.

DBS Vantage Card Miles earned Local spending SGD 3,000 x 1.5 mpd = 4,500 Foreign currency spending SGD 1,000 x 2.2 mpd = 2,200 Dining and petrol (until 31 Dec 2022) SGD 1,000 x 4 mpd = 4,000 Signup/renewal miles 25,000 Total miles earned 35,700

Exclusive lifestyle privileges for travel and dining

DBS Vantage's privileges are designed to treat cardholders with exclusive, luxury experiences wherever they are in the world.

Accor Plus Explorer Membership: Complimentary 1 night's stay at over 1,000 affiliated Accor Hotels worldwide including Sofitel, Fairmont, Swissôtel, with up to 50% off dining at over 1,400 hotel restaurants across 20 countries

Dining City access: Real time online table reservations at over 80 dining partners (including 10 Michelin-starred restaurants, and up to 50% off on restaurant deals

Priority Pass™ membership: 10 free lounge visits within each membership year

Unsurpassed rewards flexibility

With DBS Vantage, cardholders can easily toggle between miles or cashback for their reward points every month via DBS digibank – a first-in-market feature. In addition, cardholders get 25,000 bonus miles upon signup or annual renewal, or waiver of the annual fee (SGD 550, exclusive of GST) when they spend more than SGD 60,000 in a year.

"The launch of the DBS Visa Vantage affluent card is extremely timely, as we see the return of leisure travel. Based on our research, more than half of Singaporeans indicated that they are likely to travel for leisure in the next one year, and luxury accommodation and dining are the top two keywords search. Our data also shows an increase in cross-border spend by Singapore Visa cardholders of more than 300% compared to May 2021, which is evident as the world reopens and more travel restrictions start to ease for popular travel destinations. Singaporeans who apply for the DBS Visa Vantage card can now make use of the benefits for this card including the ability to earn up to 4% cashback or 4 miles per SGD 1 depending on cardholders' choice, priority pass at airport lounges, complimentary stay at over 1,000 accommodation choices and more," said Mr. Kunal Chatterjee, Visa Country Manager for Singapore & Brunei.

To find out more or to apply for the DBS Vantage Card, please visit https://www.dbs.com.sg/personal/cards/credit-cards/dbs-vantage-visa-infinite-card. The card is open to applicants who are Singaporeans, Permanent Residents, or foreigners with an annual income of at least SGD 120,000.

