DCFX Attends iFX EXPO Asia 2022 in Thailand

DCFX has participated in the world's first and largest B2B financial expo at Centara Grand at CentralWorld in Bangkok, Thailand

BANGKOK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DCFX, a fully licensed and regulated global broker, is delighted to announce that the iFX EXPO Asia 2022 was a great success. The company saw a wide array of valued guests and partners come through its booth over the course of the gathering.



DCFX unveiled in Thailand for the very first time

As the global partner of the iFX EXPO, DCFX was pleased to showcase its products, services and innovative technology to all the participants. DCFX played a prominent role in this exhibition and strengthened the expansion of its business into the Southeast Asia market, with the ambition to become an international name, further establishing its position as a global leader in CFD trading.

A huge success at iFX EXPO Asia 2022

At the exhibition, DCFX stood out, showcasing its edge in clients' recognition, leading trading technology and its various product categories, including forex, commodities, stock CFDs and indices. Throughout the event, the company met many professionals and experts from the industry. DCFX would like to extend our sincere gratitude to everyone from around the world for meeting us at the event.

Bringing our continuing innovation to the industry

Following the end of a fruitful event for both the company and the industry, DCFX fortifies its commitment to innovation - with numerous ambitious projects in the pipeline - and intends to grow from strength to strength. The future is bright. DCFX is pleased to have all its clients and staff embark on this exciting journey. DCFX looks forward to seeing you all again next year!

About DCFX Group

DCFX represents our global branding and commitment to provide bespoke financial services tailored to our valued clients. Our product offerings include OTC derivatives such as Contracts for Differences (CFD) in Commodities, Indices, Stock CFDs and leveraged eFX. Headquartered in Singapore, DCFX currently has operations across Singapore, Indonesia and the United Kingdom. Our clientele includes retail investors, financial institutions, corporates and professionals.